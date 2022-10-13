Russian Steel Magnate’s Fabulous Superyacht Is Carelessly Chilling in Portugal

It’s still puzzling for many of us to see well-known Russian-owned superyachts cruising as usual unbothered by sanctions, while others have been frozen for months, or even seized and put under the hammer. It’s a complicated issue, having to do mostly with the fact that only some of these millionaires and billionaire have proven ties to Kremlin, in which case they would be sanctioned. Nevertheless, it’s still bizarre, given the ongoing war, to see oligarchs’ pleasure craft chilling as usual.

12 photos