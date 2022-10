Millionaire Sailed This $13M Yacht to a Special Place, on an Epic Family Adventure

Aptly-named Escapade, this beautiful sailing yacht was meant neither to show off at millionaires’ playgrounds or race in official competitions. Its owner wanted to explore a destination that’s rarely visited by any yacht owners, and he took his family along.According to Boat International , Christophe Albin had been dreaming about this for decades, after first vising Myanmar back in the ‘90s. Finally, a few years ago, he got to sail to the mysterious Mergui Archipelago, a very remote location off the coast of southern Myanmar, onboard his own vessel.This was Escapade, a sailing yacht designed by the prestigious Dubois Naval Architects, and completed by Fitzroy Yachts in New Zealand. Although perfectly ready for this kind of adventure, the 123-foot (37.5 meters) yacht was also luxurious and stylish.The master suite can rival those of motor superyachts, fitted with a walk-in wardrobe, en-suite shower room, and an island double berth. There are three more cabins available for guests, who also get to enjoy a beautiful teak-lined jacuzzi and a large sunpad, on the foredeck.The guest lounge and bar are protected by a Bimini hardtop, fitted with blinds for the skylights, so that it can offer shade or sun, as desired. Up to ten people can be accommodated onboard this stylish yacht with a rich Malaysian theme, reflected in additions such as teak sculptures and Songket silk panels.The rare visit to this unique Archipelago was a lifetime adventure for Albin, his wife, and their son, but just one of the many wonderful trips they enjoyed onboard Escapade. Now, the sailboat is up for grabs through Burgess . Setting off on an adventure in style doesn’t come cheap, and neither does this world-traveling vessel, with an asking price of €13.7 million ($13.3).