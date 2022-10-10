Millionaire Sailed This $13M Yacht to a Special Place, on an Epic Family Adventure

Not everyone has the same idea on what a “family boat” should be and do. For some, it’s all about lavish luxuries and lazy days in well-known exotic heavens. For others, adventure and explorations are the key words.
Aptly-named Escapade, this beautiful sailing yacht was meant neither to show off at millionaires’ playgrounds or race in official competitions. Its owner wanted to explore a destination that’s rarely visited by any yacht owners, and he took his family along.
According to Boat International, Christophe Albin had been dreaming about this for decades, after first vising Myanmar back in the ‘90s. Finally, a few years ago, he got to sail to the mysterious Mergui Archipelago, a very remote location off the coast of southern Myanmar, onboard his own vessel.
This was Escapade, a sailing yacht designed by the prestigious Dubois Naval Architects, and completed by Fitzroy Yachts in New Zealand. Although perfectly ready for this kind of adventure, the 123-foot (37.5 meters) yacht was also luxurious and stylish.
The master suite can rival those of motor superyachts, fitted with a walk-in wardrobe, en-suite shower room, and an island double berth. There are three more cabins available for guests, who also get to enjoy a beautiful teak-lined jacuzzi and a large sunpad, on the foredeck.
The guest lounge and bar are protected by a Bimini hardtop, fitted with blinds for the skylights, so that it can offer shade or sun, as desired. Up to ten people can be accommodated onboard this stylish yacht with a rich Malaysian theme, reflected in additions such as teak sculptures and Songket silk panels.
The rare visit to this unique Archipelago was a lifetime adventure for Albin, his wife, and their son, but just one of the many wonderful trips they enjoyed onboard Escapade. Now, the sailboat is up for grabs through Burgess. Setting off on an adventure in style doesn’t come cheap, and neither does this world-traveling vessel, with an asking price of €13.7 million ($13.3).
