Six-Wheeled Toyota Alphard Is as Real as They Come, but You Won’t Do Any Driving in It

The six-wheeled frenzy continues, not with a new overlanding SUV, but with something that has similar interior space, and is quite different from the get-go: a minivan.
Yep, you are actually looking at a people carrier with an extra axle that doesn’t really do much other than make the entire vehicle stand out, because making it functional would be a bit of a headache.
However, the number of wheels that set it in motion doesn’t actually matter at all, because in case you haven’t figured it out, this Toyota Alphard is nothing more than a scale model. Thus, you won’t be doing any driving in it, yet it would make for a nice office décor for anyone who has a real Alphard at home or is simply mesmerized by this model (okay, that doesn’t really happen in the real world, does it?).
The person behind this tiny but eye-catching project had a lot of work to do, as they started off with a regular 1:65 scale model of the Japanese people carrier. From there on, they set out to disassemble it, chop the body, make it longer, give it two more wheels, and a few other bits and bobs. Then they further refined it, before painting it black, and voila.
Now, as minivans are not as popular as they once were, Toyota isn’t selling the Alphard in the United States, though they do have the Sienna to quench the thirst of those who still favor such vehicles over crossovers. It is offered in three trim levels, dubbed the LE, 25th Anniversary Edition, and XSE, with hybrid power, and seating for up to eight in the entry-level, and seven in the other two. Pricing starts at $35,385 for the LE, going up to at least $46,670 for the 25th Anniversary Edition, and $43,705 for the XSE, which is offered with all-wheel drive.
