Rapper Meek Mill Spends Time on Moca Yacht While in “Skyami”

Rapper Meek Mill was just in Miami, Florida, or “Skyami,” as he called it, and while he was there, he didn’t miss the chance to go sailing on a luxury superyacht called Moca.
Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, is no stranger to the finer things. From switching from Mercedes to Maybachs, the S-Class and the GLS 600, to flying in private jets or helicopters, the rapper has done it all.
And now he was recently in Miami, Florida, where he experienced even more luxury, but this time, at sea. The rapper shared a set of pictures from “Skyami,” as he captioned the post, where he hung out on board a lavish superyacht called Moca.
Azimut Benetti built the motor yacht, formerly known as Waku, in 2016. It's an award-winning vessel, as it took the Best Layout award at the World Yachts Trophies in 2016. It has a length of 208.5 ft (63.53 m), with a beam of 35.5 ft (10.8 m), and a draft of 13.5 ft (4.09 m). It has enough space to accommodate up to 12 guests in seven cabins, plus 15 crew members.
It's built with a steel hull and aluminum superstructure, and powered by twin MTU engines taking it to a cruise speed of 12 knots (14 mph / 22 mph), and a maximum speed of 16 knots (18 mph / 30 kph), with a range of up to 4,750 nautical miles (5,466 mi / 8,797 km).
It has a luxurious and comfortable interior, with many amenities and toys to keep you entertained. There's a deck jacuzzi, Wi-Fi connectivity, jet skis, SeaBobs, kayaks, fishing equipment, inflatable water toys, snorkeling equipment, and paddleboards. It also has no fewer than three tenders.
From the pictures Meek Mill shared, it doesn’t look like he had enough time to enjoy it all, but he preferred to spend time on the large deck. Either way, it is a very luxurious way to spend his time in Miami.
