Meek Mill Comments on the Newly Unveiled DeLorean Omega: “I Need”

When it comes to flaunting his wealth and passion for expensive things, Meek Mill is not very different from any other fellow rapper. But he left aside his luxurious collection to comment on the newly unveiled DeLorean Omega concept and he wants it. No. He "needs" it.
Rapper Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, doesn’t mind showing off his wealth on social media from time to time. With a net worth estimated at $20 million, he is no stranger to the finer things.
And, like any other person with an interest in cars, he also was (probably) aware of this year’s Pebble Beach Automotive Week, where car brands flaunted their best models and introduced new ones.
DeLorean, though, brought two car concepts, and one of them attracted Meek Mill’s attention: the 2040 Omega. The American automobile manufacturer, whose most famous model is the DMC-12 from Back to the Future, unveiled the new concepts on stage on August 20 during the brand’s “A Glimpse Into The Future” event. Meek Mill also re-shared a video from the unveiling of the brand’s mega-futuristic Omega concept, simply adding: “I neeeeeed."
Unfortunately for him, it’ll be a long time before (or if) the model becomes a reality, with the brand hoping to make it by 2040. They did unveil another one, the Alpha5 Plasmatail, expected to start production in 2024, with only 88 units, so the rapper might have more luck with that one.
This isn’t the first time Meek Mill has expressed his desire for a new car on social media. Back in May 2020, he tweeted: “I wanna buy all Tesla’s... I need a Tesla rep ASAP!!!” All he had to do is ask and he later introduced everyone to his Tesla Model X.
Until he will be able to buy the DeLorean Omega, he still has an interesting car collection and he recently posed with a black Lamborghini Urus with blue accents.
