Meek Mill Flaunts Yet Another Maybach, The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

There are several brands that are extremely popular with the rich and famous: Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz, Lamborghini, and Ferrari. All of these provide their customers with luxury, performance, and style. And the Mercedes-Maybach models embody all that. Maybach doesn’t exist as a standalone brand anymore, but it has been a sub-brand of Mercedes-Benz since 2014 and has obviously been a must-have among celebrities.As it turns out, Meek Mill is the proud owner of both models, the S-Class (the only available version currently in the U.S. is the S 580) and the GLS 600The rapper was out and about in the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC when he ran into Instagram curator Lil Jupiter, who asked him about his outfit. The rapper stood behind his satin-black, which had its trunk open, as he discussed his iced jewelry and clothes. In one of his Instagram Stories, the artist also added a short video where he raps from the back seat, giving us a glimpse of the luxurious black leather seats.The SUV is based on the Mercedes-Benz GLS and was unveiled on 21 November 2019 at the Guangzhou International Motor Show.It's put in motion by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, working alongside a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Paired up to a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission and a 4MATIC all-wheel drive system, the engine sends power to all wheels and delivers 550 horsepower (558 ps) and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) of torque. The mild-hybrid system adds another 22 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque, taking it to a total of 571 horsepower (579 ps) and 723 lb-ft (980 Nm), available temporarily, based on the driving situation.With figures like these, the GLS 600 can go from a standstill to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, is born and raised in Philadelphia, starting his music career as a battle rapper. He was also in a short-lived rap group called The Bloodhountz, singing with rapper T.I., his first record deal in 2008.With a $20 million net worth, he lives a life as comfortable as it can get, with lots of powerful cars, private jet flights, and expensive things. Meek’s other Maybach, the S-Class, also displays a satin black exterior , courtesy of his collaboration with famous car customizer Will Castro. Besides the two Maybachs, he owns a Bentley Mulsanne, a Bentley Flying Spur, a Tesla Model X, and a Rolls-Royce Ghost.