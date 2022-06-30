Meek Mill Flaunts Yet Another Maybach, The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

Celebrities and expensive, powerful cars go hand in hand. Meek Mill is no exception to the rule, and he seems to be the proud owner of not just one, but two Mercedes-Maybach models, the S-Class and the one he drove in most recently, the GLS 600.
There are several brands that are extremely popular with the rich and famous: Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz, Lamborghini, and Ferrari. All of these provide their customers with luxury, performance, and style. And the Mercedes-Maybach models embody all that. Maybach doesn’t exist as a standalone brand anymore, but it has been a sub-brand of Mercedes-Benz since 2014 and has obviously been a must-have among celebrities.
As it turns out, Meek Mill is the proud owner of both models, the S-Class (the only available version currently in the U.S. is the S 580) and the GLS 600 4MATIC.
The rapper was out and about in the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC when he ran into Instagram curator Lil Jupiter, who asked him about his outfit. The rapper stood behind his satin-black SUV, which had its trunk open, as he discussed his iced jewelry and clothes. In one of his Instagram Stories, the artist also added a short video where he raps from the back seat, giving us a glimpse of the luxurious black leather seats.
The SUV is based on the Mercedes-Benz GLS and was unveiled on 21 November 2019 at the Guangzhou International Motor Show.
It's put in motion by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, working alongside a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Paired up to a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission and a 4MATIC all-wheel drive system, the engine sends power to all wheels and delivers 550 horsepower (558 ps) and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) of torque. The mild-hybrid system adds another 22 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque, taking it to a total of 571 horsepower (579 ps) and 723 lb-ft (980 Nm), available temporarily, based on the driving situation.
With figures like these, the GLS 600 can go from a standstill to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, is born and raised in Philadelphia, starting his music career as a battle rapper. He was also in a short-lived rap group called The Bloodhountz, singing with rapper T.I., his first record deal in 2008.
With a $20 million net worth, he lives a life as comfortable as it can get, with lots of powerful cars, private jet flights, and expensive things. Meek’s other Maybach, the S-Class, also displays a satin black exterior, courtesy of his collaboration with famous car customizer Will Castro. Besides the two Maybachs, he owns a Bentley Mulsanne, a Bentley Flying Spur, a Tesla Model X, and a Rolls-Royce Ghost.
