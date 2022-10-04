Russian Billionaire’s Fabulous Superyacht Now Disguised as a Houseboat, Still on the Run

There are now 15 superyachts or more, either frozen or seized by authorities in the UK, U.S. or EU. All of them are allegedly owned by Russian billionaires. But there are still many others “on the run,” continuing to evade international sanctions. One of them is the mysterious Le Grand Bleu (French for “The Big Blue”), owned by a Russian tycoon who also happens to be an American citizen.
No other time in history has been so challenging for luxury vessels owned by very wealthy people – only Russian ones. While some of these spectacular pleasure craft worth whopping amounts of money have undergone drastic changes, being officially put up for auction, others are still in the possession of their sanctioned owners. Owners who are trying all sorts of “tricks” to make sure that they get to keep these luxury assets.
Forbes reports that at least six of these well-known superyachts have changed flagship, some of them also now being registered as houseboats. The reasons for these modifications are still unclear. Flagship changes are most likely related to insurance issues, or an attempt to make sure that they can be freely operated again, once the sanctions are lifted.
But disguising them as houseboats would only make sense if the yachts would literally stop moving and be decommissioned, an expert told Forbes. In that case, there would be no need to have any flagship.
The 370-foot (113 meters) Le Grand Bleu finds itself in this peculiar situation. The 20-year-old yacht that changed its flag from Bermuda to Palau is also now officially a houseboat. At the same time, according to maritime data tracking platforms, it’s chilling in Puerto Rico.
Its owner, Eugene Shvidler, who built his fortune in the oil industry, was sanctioned by the UK, with both of his private jets seized earlier this year. An American citizen, Shvidler spent a lot of time in the U.S., where his gorgeous yacht was once a common sight.
Designed by the legendary architect Stefano Pastrovich, this $106 million yacht was one of the first to boast ultra-luxurious features such as two helipads, an observation lounge with a glass bottom, and a bed with a sliding ceiling above it in the master suite.
