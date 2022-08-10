Alisher Usmanov’s Former Superyacht Looking for a New Owner With $50M to Spare

Everybody heard about the famous Dilbar, crowned as the world’s largest superyacht in terms of volume. But few people know that there was another Dilbar before it, the original one, owned by the same equally-famous billionaire, Alisher Usmanov.
Alisher Usmanov is not only one of the wealthiest businessmen in the world (his fortune is estimated at $16 billion) but also one of the few sanctioned oligarchs to speak up against the sanctioned and actually try to get his assets back.
The Uzbek-born billionaire is active in numerous sectors, including the metallurgical industry, since he owns one of the biggest iron suppliers in the world. He’s also known as the former boss of the Arsenal Football Club, and a close friend of Roman Abramovich.
Usmanov filed an appeal in May, trying to get back his mammoth megayacht Dilbar, worth $800 million, which had been one of the first luxury yachts to be blocked as a result of the international sanctions against the Russian oligarchs with ties to Kremlin. He was one of the very few to speak against these sanctions, but lost the appeal anyway.
However, the original Dilbar is safe, because it no longer belongs to Usmanov. A 217-foot (66 meters) beauty, this yacht got several names throughout its life – Dilbar, Natita, Ona, and now Luna B. Built by the legendary Dutch shipyard Oceanco almost two decades ago, in 2005, it’s still one of the most stunning pleasure craft in operation.
The builder describes Luna B as a vessel where classic and contemporary merge. Its silhouette is different from today’s aggressive profiles with sharp lines, and its unique rounded transom was meant to evoke the sophisticated elegance of classic yachts.
Although flaunting a vintage-inspired style, Luna B is packed with modern amenities. The massive sundeck includes a luxurious seating area with a wet bar, a helipad, an outdoor cinema, a nightclub. Guests can relax at a BBQ, with two huge tables able to merge into an 18-seat dining table.
Designed by Alberto Pinto, Luna B’s interior is just as elegant as its exterior, boasting precious materials such as marbles and rare woods. Six fabulous suites are ready to welcome up to 12 guests. Gently cruising at 12 knots (13.8 mph/22.2 kph), this luxury yacht was recently refitted, so that it’s no less capable than younger vessels.
Its current owner is allegedly another billionaire, but a less famous one. Robert Friedland’s fortune is linked mainly to the oil and gas industry, but he’s also a shareholder at the company that controls one of the world’s largest copper-gold mines.
It seems that Friedland won’t be Luna B’s last owner. This beautiful yacht could change its name once again, if another billionaire is willing to pay $50 million in order to become the new proud owner of what was once Usmanov’s personal yacht. Available through Kusch Yachts, the original Dilbar is ready for new adventures.
