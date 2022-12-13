This Forest River Toy Hauler Offers a Perfectly Balanced Mix of Comfort and Fun

The 2023 XLR Hyper Lite 3016 toy hauler from Forest River combines generous cargo space with a feature-rich interior. The toy hauler boasts a 16-ft garage, allowing travelers to take with them their treasured toys. And a big garage doesn’t necessarily mean less interior space. With the slide-out in place, people can enjoy a roomy RV filled with amenities.
Forest River’s new XLR Hyper Lite 3016 has everything you need to take your adventures to the next level. The RV has a 16-ft (4.8-meter) garage designed to store bikes, motorcycles, ATVs, kayaks, or whatever you like to bring with you. What’s nice about having a spacious garage is that whenever you take your toys out, you can use this free space as a patio.
This extends the overall living space of the toy hauler. But this unit has enough room inside for you and your friends. Right next to this garage/patio area is a dinette, which features two couches and two removable tables. The dinette can be converted into a bed, allowing two people to sleep comfortably.
A few steps ahead is a cozy living room, which features two chairs and a sofa that can also turn into a bed. You’ll notice that there’s a TV and an electric fireplace as well. This area does include numerous upper cabinets that provide all the storage you need.The kitchen in this unit has all the necessary appliances. It includes a three-burner propane cooktop, an oven, a microwave, a farmhouse-style sink, and a refrigerator. Of course, it also has several cabinets and drawers for storage.
Then you have the bathroom, which is compact. Inside, you’ll see a sink with a medicine cabinet, a shower, and a standard toilet. The bedroom is right next to the bathroom, and it is directly connected to it. However, the bedroom has a separate door that opens into the kitchen.
This area is equipped with a queen-size bed, two small nightstands, and two closets. Recently, Ray from AllaboutRVs offered a full tour of the 2023 XLR Hyper Lite 3016. You can watch the clip attached down below to see what the new toy hauler is all about.
