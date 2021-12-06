Russian Billionaire Academic’s Luxury Yacht Truly Shines, With a Dazzling Lighting System

Some of the wealthiest people in the world go from toy to toy like it was nothing, while others are more attached to their luxurious possessions, holding on to the same ones for years. But even in these cases, the time comes when they have to part with their favorite vacation toy and start a new chapter.
Recent statistics show that Russians continue to hold a solid second position when to comes to superyacht ownership. Americans are, by far, the most avid yacht customers, followed by Russian buyers. It’s not surprising, knowing that one of the things Russia is famous for is the number of its industrial billionaires. Although not as well-known as the famous oligarchs, these people have accumulated impressive fortunes, allowing them to become the proud owners of gorgeous properties, private jets, and superyachts.
One of them is Filaret Galchev, who stands out as one of the few billionaires with an academic background. He is not only a tycoon in the cement industry, as the owner of the largest cement production company in Russia, but also a reputable academic – doctor of Economics, member of the International Energy Academy, and the author of important studies in this field.
One of the billionaire academic’s favorite activities was cruising around Greece on board his stunning yacht aptly-named Sapphire. Just like the precious stone, this vessel was literally meant to shine – its most impressive feature is the unique “lighting symphony.”
The German yacht builder Nobiskrug wanted to enable “different lighting scenarios,” possible thanks to a complex and unique system of numerous visible and invisible spots and LED lights. All of these are controlled by a specially-designed system, which makes the Sapphire luxury yacht shine brightly at night. The lighting can be adapted to create any type of atmosphere. The spots are strategically placed to enhance certain decorations or furniture items. Natural light also plays a part in this symphony, thanks to the generous windows.
After a decade of exclusively enjoying this luxury yacht, the Russian tycoon is now moving on to something else. Sapphire is a rarity on the luxury market, as one of the few superyachts that has been only used privately this entire time. In addition to the classic swimming pool, large beach club, cinema, and helipad, Sapphire also offers increased performance. It was specifically built for fuel consumption, and despite being a massive 243-foot (74 meters) vessel with four decks, it can reach an impressive speed of 18 knots (20.7 mph/33kph).
For $67 million (€59.5 million), a new lucky owner will be cruising on board the dazzling Sapphire, in the Mediterranean.
