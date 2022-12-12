Have a Sneak Peek at the Interior Design of Heesen Yachts' Upcoming Project Orion

Dutch-based shipyard Heesen Yachts announced that it laid the keel for Project Orion back in September, and now the company has offered a sneak peek at the future yacht’s interior design.
Project Orion is a 164-foot (50-meter) superyacht, the latest in Heesen Yachts’ all-aluminum, fast-displacement hull form series. The vessel’s sporty profile is signed off by Omega Architects, a fellow Netherlands-based design studio, while the interior is the work of Cristiano Gatto Design.
The first renderings for Project Orion’s interior show a unique design meant to enhance the sense of volume and, at the same time, complement the vessel’s modern exterior lines.
Developed with great attention to detail, the yacht’s interior is meant to take advantage of its 499 GT of internal volume and offer guests plenty of opportunities for relaxation, socialization, and connection with their surroundings.
“The interior style of Project Orion is the result of our research moved by matching and partially contrasting needs: comfort in luxury,” commented Cristiano Gatto.
The whole space is bright and airy thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows and open bulwarks. The Italian designer chose to go with a contemporary style dominated by neutral colors, and he used especially engineered materials and furniture to reduce weight, ease maintenance work, and simplify the installation process.
According to Superyacht Times, Gatto will be using no less than 37 different materials for this yacht’s interior styling, including high-gloss woods, woven leathers, and marbles. Moreover, silks, custom carpets, and other materials will be used for furnishings, walls, and ceilings.
“We have used shapes and materials that exude comfort and serenity whilst showcasing a refined atmosphere where materials, their combination, details and shapes highlight the uniqueness and exclusivity of this bespoke yacht interiors,” Gatto further explains.
As for the interior layout, Project Orion promises to provide accommodation for up to twelve guests across six stylish staterooms, including a master suite on the main deck, a full-beam VIP, along with two doubles and two twin cabins on the lower deck.
As the yacht is expected to sell before the anticipated delivery date in February 2025, minute details regarding the interior will depend on the future owner’s preferences and needs.
Project Orion will feature a hybrid propulsion system, with twin 800-hp MTU engines that will propel the yacht to a top speed of over 16 knots (18.4 mph/ 30 kph).
The first renderings for Project Orion’s interior show a unique design meant to enhance the sense of volume and, at the same time, complement the vessel’s modern exterior lines.
Developed with great attention to detail, the yacht’s interior is meant to take advantage of its 499 GT of internal volume and offer guests plenty of opportunities for relaxation, socialization, and connection with their surroundings.
“The interior style of Project Orion is the result of our research moved by matching and partially contrasting needs: comfort in luxury,” commented Cristiano Gatto.
The whole space is bright and airy thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows and open bulwarks. The Italian designer chose to go with a contemporary style dominated by neutral colors, and he used especially engineered materials and furniture to reduce weight, ease maintenance work, and simplify the installation process.
According to Superyacht Times, Gatto will be using no less than 37 different materials for this yacht’s interior styling, including high-gloss woods, woven leathers, and marbles. Moreover, silks, custom carpets, and other materials will be used for furnishings, walls, and ceilings.
“We have used shapes and materials that exude comfort and serenity whilst showcasing a refined atmosphere where materials, their combination, details and shapes highlight the uniqueness and exclusivity of this bespoke yacht interiors,” Gatto further explains.
As for the interior layout, Project Orion promises to provide accommodation for up to twelve guests across six stylish staterooms, including a master suite on the main deck, a full-beam VIP, along with two doubles and two twin cabins on the lower deck.
As the yacht is expected to sell before the anticipated delivery date in February 2025, minute details regarding the interior will depend on the future owner’s preferences and needs.
Project Orion will feature a hybrid propulsion system, with twin 800-hp MTU engines that will propel the yacht to a top speed of over 16 knots (18.4 mph/ 30 kph).