Japan Sizes Up Nissan and Mitsubishi Models As Cars of the Year

The date of December 12, 2022, will be marked as a landmark day in the eyes of an industry going through the monumental transition from gas-powered cars to electric vehicles.
Japan’s Car of the Year awards (JCOY) was held yesterday in Yokohama and several firsts were established by the 60 jurors of the organization.
For starters, it was the first time EVs got the nod for the main Japan COTY trophy and the Import Car of the Year award in the same year. It's also the first time a ‘K-minicar’ has won the prestigious Japan COTY award and it's the first time that an Asian-made car from a country other than Japan won the Import COTY trophy.
Last but certainly not least, it was also the first time that a single manufacturer won three awards in one night.
The Nissan Sakura and Mitsubishi eK Cross EV triumphed mightily over the Honda Civic, Toyota Crown, and the imported Hyundai Ioniq 5 to win the country's highest automotive award. An expected tight battle among the contenders never materialized as the Sakura and eK Cross EV bested the Honda Civic by 79 votes followed by the Toyota Crown and Mazda CX-60. The electric ‘Sakura’ and ‘eK Cross EV’ K-cars are the result of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. The two that share the same platforms, powertrains and underpinnings would go on to win ‘K-car of the Year’ honors as well.
The EVs size and roominess coupled with a 64hp and 195Nm powertrain 112-mile (180 km) range, and price were said to be highlights in the eyes of the jurors.
Nissan would eventually win three awards on the night winning the Technology award for the X-Trail’s powertrain
Hyundai's Ioniq 5 would go on to get the honors as Japan Import Car of the Year for 2022-23. The South Korean product is the first Asian model to win the award in the competitive Japanese market.
Honda's Civic Type R would pick up the award for Japan COTY Performance award while the BMW iX won the Japan COTY Design award.
