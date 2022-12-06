Billionaire’s Award-Winning Superyacht Is Easy to Love, But Hard to Sell

Mysteriously-named 11.11, this superyacht stands out even among the most luxurious and extravagant pleasure craft out there. But it seems to be far less lucky when it comes to finding a new owner.
The unusually-sharp, masculine silhouette of 11.11 can’t go unnoticed, and it made the same impression in Port Hercule, where it was recently spotted. It was there for the Monaco Yacht Show 2022, one of the most glamorous yachting events of the year. But even though it was heavily admired, the gorgeous Benetti still didn’t convince someone to part with $52 million (€49.9 million) in order to become its owner.
It might not seem that way, but this is a much smaller price compared to two years ago, when the 11.11 was asking for $70 million. Throughout this entire time, it continued to be owned by British billionaire Nick Candy and his wife, actress Holly Valance. It will soon be a decade since they first saw this vessel and decided to name it after their first daughter’s birth date.
The Italian shipyard Benetti was actually building it for someone else, but that initial owner backed out of the project before it was finalized. Candy was drawn to the yacht’s unusual, imposing silhouette, so he diced to purchase it, in 2014. However, he wasn’t a fan of its interior.
Luckily, his and wife and him “happened” to own the “Candy & Candy” interior design company, so they were ready to transform 11.11’s look. This is how the 206-foot (63 meters) floating mansion got its contemporary, luminous interior style, soon rewarded with a highly-coveted World Superyachts Award.
Despite the massive 1,181 GT volume, enough to comfortably accommodate up to 12 people, the 11.11 was basically used a family vacation yacht. The ultra-luxurious version of that, of course, including a state-of-the-art spa, and a plethora of water toys. It’s also a top yacht in terms of performance, offering a transatlantic range.
However, despite these qualities, this impressive yacht is still on the market. Perhaps 2022 will be its lucky year.
