$70 Million 11.11 Custom Superyacht Is Being Sold Because It’s No Longer Enough

Nick Candy is a real estate developer and interior designer. He’s worth an estimated $1.1 billion, so when we say “boat,” we mean the exact opposite of that: his first superyacht is a custom creation by Benetti, called 11.11. 11.11 is listed for the first time ever for sale (with Y.CO), and you could get it, if you happen to have €59.5 million (some $70.2 million) in between your sofa cushions. Or €650,000 ($768,000) a week to rent it for charter.
11.11 is one of the world’s most beautiful and art-packed vessels of its class, often compared to one of Candy’s mansions but floating at sea. At 63 meters (260 feet) and 3 decks, it’s truly an Art Deco masterpiece built according to strict specifications from the future owner. It was delivered in 2015, has a steel hull and an interior by Candy himself, through his Candy & Candy firm of interior design.
The interior is exactly what you’d expect from a $70 million superyacht. There’s contemporary art and “finest Italian marble,” bespoke chandeliers and silver leafs on the ceilings, large mirrored surfaces, polished wood and plush sofas that swallow you whole. A sky lounge on the upper deck has a custom cocktail bar, while the main saloon has a backlit onyx dining table for more formal occasions and al fresco dining for informal ones.
Since this is a superyacht, there’s the usual spa room with sauna, steam and massage room, and at least one jacuzzi for the use of all the guests, not just the owner.
Bloomberg last August, could sell with everything on board, from the art to the furniture and the impressive collection of watertoys. The only thing he wants to keep is the name. “11.11 is the birthday of my oldest daughter,” he says, “but it’s also considered a ‘master number’ emanating all sorts of positive vibes. That is the only thing I want to keep. The name.”
Since we’re on the topic of watertoys, 11.11 has a custom 26-foot (8-meter) limo tender, a 20-foot (6-meter) Novurania RIB, 2 jetskis, 3 Seabobs, Seadoos, inflatable slide and climbing wall, paddleboards, windsurf, surfboard, flyboard and towable toys. To name just a few of the items that stuff its garage. Also on board is a helipad, perfect for weekend jaunts to the mainland.
This stunning, opulent superyacht is powered by twin 3512-C Caterpillar engines, that take it to a top speed of 16.5 knots and a maximum range of 5,000 nautical miles, at a more leisurely cruise speed of 14 knots. Just recently, it received a five-year survey, which cost Candy €2 million ($2.3 million) and involved redoing all the fabrics on board, from the carpets to the lampshades, the teak decks and an update on the mechanical system.
“I want to build a bigger yacht,” he explains. “It’s like anything in life. Sometimes you want to have a change. Later in life, people contract their lives; at this age [he’s 47], I’m still expanding.”
Can’t blame the billionaire.
