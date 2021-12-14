British Billionaire’s $67M Award-Winning Custom Benetti Is the Ultimate Family Yacht

The notion of a “family boat” is taken to another level when the owners are a real estate and interior design billionaire, and a popular actress. Their award-winning luxury yacht flaunts a custom artistic interior, and a family-friendly layout. But, after having been part of their family life for over five years, the 11.11 will no longer belong to Nick Candy and Holly Valance.
British billionaire Nick Candy and his wife, actress and model Holly Valance, named their yacht after their first daughter’s birthday, confirming once again that is was meant to be a family home away from home. Both of them were very involved in the design process, and truly made this vessel their own.
The initial hull was being built by the famous luxury brand Benetti for someone else, who backed out at the last moment. That’s when Candy stepped in, in 2014, because he admired the model’s particular silhouette. But what he didn’t like were the opulent, dark interiors.
His own interior design company, Candy & Candy, together with his wife, completely transformed 11.11’s interior into a contemporary, comfortable space, with a monochromatic look, and famous photos and works of art throughout. Candy told Boat International that comfort and functionality were Holly’s top priorities. The 11.11 even won a prestigious World Superyacht award, confirming its outstanding style.
The 206-foot (63 meters) superyacht flaunts generous outdoor spaces, including a jacuzzi on deck, several areas for al fresco dining, a swimming platform and a garage full of water toys, such as a luxury Benetti limo tender.
A custom-designed custom bar in the skylounge, which opens to a dining area, and a generous spa with a massage room and a hammam, are perfect places for relaxation. Also, the initial gym was converted into a cozy dining area with a kitchenette, where the family members liked to enjoy the afternoon tea. Although the 11.11 was meant for intimate family moments, there’s plenty of room for more - up to 12 guests can be accommodated in six stylish cabins.
Despite it being a custom-made yacht, with such a sentimental name, the 11.11 is ready to find a new owner. The British billionaire is willing to part with it for a whopping $67 million (€59.5 million). No matter who will be the new owner, the 11.11 will be remembered as Nick Candy and Holly Valance’s first yacht as a young family.
