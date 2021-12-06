Vripack Unveils Its New Design, a Family Dream Yacht for Private South American Cruising

Just as some families love to go on camping trips on their beloved RV, others like to bond at sea on board a beautiful yacht. A family yacht is perfect for making memories while cruising and relaxing in some of the most gorgeous places on Earth.
The Dutch naval architecture studio Vripack has delivered its most recent build to a repeat customer, a family in South America. Just in time for Christmas and New Year’s eve, the lucky owners will be able to take their new family cruising yacht, the MCP121, on an intimate vacation close to home. Unlike other luxury yacht owners, who want to explore exotic places, this South American family is more about “touring together,” and enjoying private time in more secluded areas.
This meant that although the family was ready for a bigger yacht, it also needed to be able to access smaller bays, like its previous 75-foot (22.8 meters) boat from the same brand. As a result, the new 121-foot (36.8 meters) luxury yacht is versatile enough to travel to the owner’s favorite spots, while also unveiling a spacious, unconventional layout.
Built by renowned Brazilian shipyard MCP Yachts, the family boat was designed for maximum functionality, leaving no corner unused. The asymmetrical layout includes an owner’s suite with the bed positioned to port and the seating area to starboard, while the main salon features a formal dining area starboard, a TV sideboard, and the galley at port. The guests onboard can enjoy dining in open air on any deck, and the spot that’s likely to become everyone’s favorite is the top deck viewing platform.
Adding to the intimate atmosphere is the brand’s signature ambient lighting, with soft wall lights and strategically-placed spots that keep the interiors beautifully illuminated in the evening. The clever lighting also highlights the warm interior design, which combines the rich heritage of Latin America with minimalistic Scandinavian influences, in shades of brown and grey.
As adventurous as it is cozy, the MCP121 family cruising yacht also has room for a large tender boat and can speed up to a maximum of 21 knots (24 mph/39 kph).
This elegant custom yacht proves that “the boat needs to match the family lifestyle, rather than the family having to fit around a typical yacht design.”
