Elon Musk Will Build a Futuristic Noah’s Ark to Help With Colonizing Mars

With the clock ticking on 2021, TIME Magazine has named its Person of the Year, an honor that is pretty much self-explanatory. This year, it goes to Elon Musk, the oftentimes-controversial Tesla and SpaceX CEO, frequent Twitterer, world’s richest private individual, and a fascinating public figure we seem unable to take our eyes from. 12 photos EV adoption, to his opinions on vaccine mandates and whether it is “right” for one man to be worth billions of dollars when millions of people around the world go without food or potable water, and his hopes of colonizing Mars. We’ll focus on that last item on the list now.



Among the reasons TIME chose Musk as the recipient of



And the magazine is right, Musk does plan to take us to another planet, as anyone who’s been following the developments over at SpaceX knows. NASA, the mag says, has more or less “abdicated” its position as the leader in space exploration, leaving the spot open for Musk. Electric vehicles might be a passion of his and his biggest source of revenue, but it’s space-travel that gets him the most excited.



Musk says he’s positive the first landing on Mars should take place within the next five years. After that,



“The goal overall has been to make life multi-planetary and enable humanity to become a spacefaring civilization,” Musk says. “And the next really big thing is to build a self-sustaining city on Mars and bring the animals and creatures of Earth there. Sort of like a futuristic Noah’s ark. We’ll bring more than two, though – it’s a little weird if there’s only two.”



He does make a valid point. Pairs of two might’ve worked for Noah, but Musk can’t afford to lose one half of a pair on the way there or, you know, have it refuse mating. This detail, as funny as it might seem, proves Musk is serious about his colonization plans – and has been so



Until that happens, Musk and his SpaceX will continue to work hard to further space exploration. “I think we can do a loop around the moon maybe as soon as 2023,” Musk casually remarks in the same interview.



To catch up with Musk and see what makes him such a fascinating public figure, here’s the video that accompanies his Time Magazine profile.



Editor's note: Photos in the gallery show Elon Musk over the years, and some of his tweets that caused huge waves. Photos in the gallery show Elon Musk over the years, and some of his tweets that caused huge waves.