Malcom Forbes’ Iconic Celebrity Party Yacht Is Still a Stunner, Sold in no Time

Even the most extravagant modern superyachts, worth hundreds of millions of dollars, seem uninteresting when compared to iconic yachts from a previous era, because they have no history. Highlander is one of those luxury yachts that have a thousand stories to tell, with a glorious past, and an unmistakable style.
Celebrity-owned legendary yachts are a rarity on the market, so it’s no wonder that Highlander, one of the most famous party boats of the ‘80s, found a new owner in just a few months, while others can wait for years. Why would a vessel from that era be so coveted? Well, it was built for Malcom Forbes, owner of the Forbes magazine, it was designed by the world-famous Jon Bannenberg, and it hosted some of the most incredible celebrity parties at the time.
Its second ownership, starting from 2012, transformed it into a contemporary superyacht, while preserving its unique style. The result is a vessel that blends the comfort of a modern boat with the strong character of an iconic design.
The 150-foot (46 meters) luxury yacht was built by the reputable Feadship, in 1986, for the media magnate who threw some off-the-charts parties while cruising his yacht all over the world. The name was a tribute to Forbes’ Scottish roots, and the unique dark green hull was said to be inspired by dollar bills.
More than a decade later, interior designer Joanne de Guardiola, and her husband, banker Roberto de Guardiola, purchased the Highlander, which then underwent a two-year refit. As experienced yacht owners, the two knew how to bring this party boat up to date. According to Robb Report, it was extended with a family-friendly swim platform, a helipad and a garage for water toys. Some of the outdated materials and decorations were replaced with extravagant marbles and pop art accents. A stunning glass-enclosed sky lounge with a blue onyx floor, and a marble staircase reflect the yacht’s dazzling spirit.
Highlander’s equipment was also upgraded, with added zero speed stabilizers, and entertainment systems. Up to 13 guests can be accommodated in its seven elegant cabins.
With amenities that are up to par with the latest models, and a unique history, the iconic Highlander recently found its third owner. It was on the market for just a few months, with an asking price of $8.5 million, but now it’s ready to write new stories.
