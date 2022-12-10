Mazu Yachts Reveals Renders of the 112 DS, It's a Gorgeous and Stylish Floating Aquarium

Mazu Yachts is a shipbuilder based in Turkey and it has recently released renderings of the upcoming project called 112 DS. It will be built in collaboration with Red Yacht Design, which handled both the interior and exterior design.
The 112-foot (34.1m) yacht will borrow in terms of style from the 92 DS, the first hull of which is currently under construction. That is a good thing, seeing as the smaller vessel has a unique and interesting aesthetic.
The steel hull holds a composite superstructure akin to a floating aquarium, with large, uninterrupted glass surfaces being the most noticeable design cue. Those imposing windows allow plenty of natural light to flow into the main saloon, creating a seamless connection between the guests and the water outside.
The main saloon then opens into a generous beach club aft, which sits just slightly above the water. It benefits from a chic lounge with emphasis placed on intimate socializing. It allows access to both the lower deck through a folding glass transom and the main deck saloon.
Before getting to the saloon, however, guests could enjoy spending some time in one of the other alfresco living and dining areas. A bar area complements a generous table and everything is shaded from the sun by the flybridge overhang.
Moving up, we can find the crown jewel of this yacht, a large and luxurious flybridge entirely dedicated to creating a sublime open-air lounge. Plenty of seating is available, split between two L-shaped sofas, with a stylish bar serving as an additional social area.
A dining table with enough space for 12 people is also found on the flybridge. This suggests that the 112 DS might be able to host up to 12 people within its cabins with enough crew waiting on their every need.
Considering the 92 DS, which is the smaller sibling of this ship, can sleep up to 8 guests, that would be in keeping with the increase in size. It is likely that the 112 DS will benefit from additional guest accommodation considering the beam has also been increased to 25 feet (7.6m).
According to Red Yacht Design's co-founder, Fatih Surekli, "While maintaining all the characteristic and aesthetic features of the series, we used all the layout advantages that IPS provided us by using four IPS 1050 Volvo machines in this project and we did not compromise on performance."
Power from an additional Volvo Penta IPS 1050 engine will offset the increase in displacement. The top speed will be 21 knots (24 mph / 39 kph), with the yacht being able to cruise at 16 knots (18 mph / 30 kph). Obviously, this will have an impact on the range and fuel efficiency of the 112 DS, but figures are unavailable as of yet.
The 112 DS is scheduled for production in 2023. With the first hull of the 92 DS approaching its launch and a second hull under construction, the new project will further strain the shipyard’s resources.
