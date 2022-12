This Luxury Yacht’s Troubled History Beats Today’s Celebrity Drama

Looking from the outside, all you see is a perfectly-glamorous vessel, ready for exotic vacations. The 121-foot (37 meters) Masteka 2 was built more than a decade ago, at the Monte Fino shipyard in Taiwan.Masteka 2 started out right – it was considered one of the most expensive superyachts sold in Australia, at the time, and was nominated for the prestigious World Superyacht Award in the 30-40 m category.Then, speculations about its mysterious owner started circulating, as it always happens. Everyone wanted to know who was the lucky owner, but that remained a secret. What people did know was that Masteka 2 quickly became a celebrity favorite, hosting parties and serving as a vacation floating home for some well-known names, along the years.In 2016, the already infamous yacht took a bad turn, literally. It apparently lost steering while traveling from Fiji to Sydney, and ended up being stranded, with no power, for around 40 hours. A cruise ship was the one that saved it, and luckily nobody got hurt.A year later, it underwent an extensive refit, and was ready for a quieter future. Fast forward to today, the Masteka 2 is getting ready to welcome charter guests for New Zealand this month, and start cruising in French Polynesia next year, in April. A week onboard Masteka 2 doesn’t come cheap, at around $100,000, but there are plenty of things to enjoy on board.The yacht’ s most stunning feature is the eight-seater jacuzzi on the bridge deck. Two lounge areas, a five staterooms, and premium water toys are also ready to welcome guests. Leaving its colorful past behind, this beautiful vessel is moving ahead in style.