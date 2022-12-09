This Luxury Yacht’s Troubled History Beats Today’s Celebrity Drama

You won’t believe how many secrets a luxury charter yacht can hide. A lot of them have been through scandalous affairs, such as financial crime accusations or multimillion-dollar divorce battles. Some have suffered terrible accidents. Most have hosted celebrity parties that were kept under wraps. This luxury yacht in New Zealand has had its share of interesting stories.
Looking from the outside, all you see is a perfectly-glamorous vessel, ready for exotic vacations. The 121-foot (37 meters) Masteka 2 was built more than a decade ago, at the Monte Fino shipyard in Taiwan.
Masteka 2 started out right – it was considered one of the most expensive superyachts sold in Australia, at the time, and was nominated for the prestigious World Superyacht Award in the 30-40 m category.
Then, speculations about its mysterious owner started circulating, as it always happens. Everyone wanted to know who was the lucky owner, but that remained a secret. What people did know was that Masteka 2 quickly became a celebrity favorite, hosting parties and serving as a vacation floating home for some well-known names, along the years.
In 2016, the already infamous yacht took a bad turn, literally. It apparently lost steering while traveling from Fiji to Sydney, and ended up being stranded, with no power, for around 40 hours. A cruise ship was the one that saved it, and luckily nobody got hurt.
A year later, it underwent an extensive refit, and was ready for a quieter future. Fast forward to today, the Masteka 2 is getting ready to welcome charter guests for New Zealand this month, and start cruising in French Polynesia next year, in April. A week onboard Masteka 2 doesn’t come cheap, at around $100,000, but there are plenty of things to enjoy on board.
The yacht’s most stunning feature is the eight-seater jacuzzi on the bridge deck. Two lounge areas, a five staterooms, and premium water toys are also ready to welcome guests. Leaving its colorful past behind, this beautiful vessel is moving ahead in style.
