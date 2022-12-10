It's Electric vs. ICE in This Audi RS e-tron GT vs. Audi RS 3 vs. Audi RS 6 Uphill Race

The entire purpose of today's race is to see which of these three Audi cars is best equipped to drag race on snow. Granted, it's in a controlled environment, but it's still snow at the end of the day. That's why Mat Watson from the "carwow" YouTube channel decided to bring an Audi RS e-tron GT, Audi RS 3, and an Audi RS 6 to find out, at a UK-based indoor location.
First off, we have the full electric AWD Audi RS e-tron GT. It packs two electric motors capable of delivering 637 hp (646 ps), with 612 lb-ft (830 Nm) of torque. It's quite heavy, weighing in at 5,170 lbs. (2,345 kg).
Next up is the Audi RS 3. It has a 2.5-liter turbocharged five-cylinder engine that can output 394 horsepower (400 ps), with 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. It also has a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, an all-wheel-drive system, and weighs 3,461 lbs. (1,570 kg).
Last, but not least, we have the Audi RS 6. This one comes boasting a 4.0-liter V8 engine that can produce 592 hp (600 ps), with 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. It also packs an eight-speed automatic transmission, Audi's Quattro AWD system, and weighs 4,574 lbs. (2,075 kg).
During the first race, the e-tron simply blasted off the starting line like nobody's business. The RS 3 was drifting a bit, while the RS 6 had no such problems. Obviously, the electric Audi obliterated its gas-powered rivals in the snowy uphill challenge. That torque was simply stunning.
Now, on the second try, they decided to turn off the stability control and abandon the drag race. As in, they didn't compete for who's the fastest anymore, but for who could go halfway up, stop, and start again from the maximum inclination of the hill.
The results are not surprising at all, with the RS e-tron GT crushing every challenge. After it, the RS 6 came in second place, with the RS 3 in third. Apparently, the torque from an electric car does wonders in the snow.
