Lamborghini Huracan Evo vs C7 RS 6 vs F12 Drag Race Concludes Rather Predictably

The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato may be the supercar of the moment. It’s a crazy exercise in automotive excess, a mid-engined thriller designed for off-pavement adventures. For all its rights, the Huracan Sterrato has two issues, starting with the 160-mph (260-kph) advertised top speed.
The other problem concerns the maxim output ratings of 610 ps (602 horsepower) and 560 Nm (413 pound-feet) of torque, which isn’t nearly enough to keep the Huracan Evo at bay. The more affordable sibling develops 640 ps (631 ponies) and 600 Nm (442 pound-feet) of torque, with top speed estimated at 204 miles per hour (328 kilometers per hour).
On an airfield near the Bulgarian capital Sofia, airline pilot Tseno Krastev brought a Huracan Evo on the runway for a good ol’ quarter-mile showdown. In the red corner, we find a red-painted Ferrari F12berlinetta.
Retired in 2017 in favor of the 812 Superfast, the F12berlinetta takes its mojo from a naturally-aspirated V12 with a displacement of 6.3 liters. Quite a big difference over the 5.2-liter V10 of the Raging Bull, yet that’s not the full picture. The Prancing Horse is a rear-wheel-drive affair that weighs circa 1,650 kilograms (3,638 pounds), whereas the Huracan Evo is equipped with all-wheel drive and weighs around 1,600 kgs (3,527 lbs).
The F12berlinetta could have the longer legs in the quarter mile thanks to 740 ps (730 hp) and 690 Nm (509 lb-ft), but on the other hand, the mid-engine layout of the Lambo should result in less wheel spin off the line.
As for the final contender, the C7-generation Audi RS 6 Avant still is ridiculously fast by modern standards. The predecessor of the C8 packs a twin-turbo V8 connected to a torque-converter automatic rather than a dual-clutch unit. It’s also the heaviest of the bunch, yet – as mentioned earlier – the C7 still is ridiculously fast in a straight line. How fast?
Think 3.3 seconds to 100 kilometers per hour (67 miles per hour) and a best of 11.03 seconds in the quarter mile out of two runs. The Italian gran turismo couldn’t do better than 3.6 seconds at 11.29 seconds. Not surprising anyone, the Huracan Evo was the fastest of the lot with an impressive 3.09 from zero to 60 clicks and 10.81 in the quarter mile.
