Police Vehicles Drag Race Ford Mustang GT and Quad Bike, ‘Perpetrators’ Get Away

They say those police officers are only humans, as Robocop is still very much a work of fiction. As such, they enjoy the same simple things in life, just like we do.
And when it comes to automotive passions, it is only logical they are pretty much hooked on gas and adrenaline since much of their policing work involves driving high-powered vehicles. As such, it should be no wonder that they also love to blow off some steam at the local dragstrip.
Perhaps such was the case (or this was another promotional stunt to instruct people about safe environments for racing) in the latest video (embedded below, uploaded late on December 6th) from the videographer behind the Wheels channel on YouTube. The host has a quirky little display of cops going drag racing at a cool venue, aka Bandimere Speedway.
Located in the vicinity of Morrison and Lakewood, Colorado, this dragstrip is also known in the NHRA as ‘Thunder Mountain,’ so it is safe to say that around its premises we always expect not just the unexpected, but also some rumbling, bumbling action. The same was mostly valid for these two encounters, at least until we saw the ETs and trap speeds.
Nevertheless, it is still utterly cool to witness a Colorado State Patrol Dodge Charger police cruiser duking it out with a very traditional nemesis – the Ford Mustang GT. The race proved a little unspectacular, though, given the wheel slip galore and rather slow 14.62s to 17.10s Blue Oval victory.
As such, we dared hope for a little more from the second skirmish, this time between a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Ford Police Interceptor Utility and a quirky little quad bike. Oh, it was not the case. Quite on the contrary, so the ‘perpetrator’ again got away, slowly and steadily (with 15.89s versus 16s ETs) – despite the light signals being turned on, this time!
Perhaps such was the case (or this was another promotional stunt to instruct people about safe environments for racing) in the latest video (embedded below, uploaded late on December 6th) from the videographer behind the Wheels channel on YouTube. The host has a quirky little display of cops going drag racing at a cool venue, aka Bandimere Speedway.
Located in the vicinity of Morrison and Lakewood, Colorado, this dragstrip is also known in the NHRA as ‘Thunder Mountain,’ so it is safe to say that around its premises we always expect not just the unexpected, but also some rumbling, bumbling action. The same was mostly valid for these two encounters, at least until we saw the ETs and trap speeds.
Nevertheless, it is still utterly cool to witness a Colorado State Patrol Dodge Charger police cruiser duking it out with a very traditional nemesis – the Ford Mustang GT. The race proved a little unspectacular, though, given the wheel slip galore and rather slow 14.62s to 17.10s Blue Oval victory.
As such, we dared hope for a little more from the second skirmish, this time between a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Ford Police Interceptor Utility and a quirky little quad bike. Oh, it was not the case. Quite on the contrary, so the ‘perpetrator’ again got away, slowly and steadily (with 15.89s versus 16s ETs) – despite the light signals being turned on, this time!