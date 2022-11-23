Big Tire Twin Turbo Chevy Camaro Drags Ford Mustangs, Someone Gets a Bit Ruffled

The good folks over at the National No Prep Racing Association channel on YouTube have some mighty action from the last couple of Street Outlaws No Prep Kings events in Alabama and Texas.
The hot dragstrip encounters which took place during the final days of October (21st and 22nd at Alabama International Dragway in Steele, AL, and 28th & 29th at Texas Motorplex in Ennis, TX) are solely focused on a feisty representative of the big tire class. That would be Kallee Mills, a racer who is no stranger to driving hard and fast even before starting the latest brawls in her twin-turbo vintage Chevy Camaro, aka ‘Golden Gorilla.’
She has been taming this beast for a little while after the Golden Gorilla got famous in the radial drag racing world. Now, though, Mills has abandoned the small tire X275 class where she was competing alongside ‘Golden Panda,’ a sibling to the Golden Gorilla, in favor of joining the latter’s attempted rise to stardom in the ruthless big tire class, which allegedly has some of the fastest no prep cars in the world.
In the latest video (embedded below), the YT channel has chronicled the achievements of Mills and her Golden Gorilla both in Alabama and Texas, and you’re not going to get bored for almost twelve minutes if you love no prep drag racing events. Alas, may we first direct your attention towards the classic grudge race style of the initial couple of skirmishes, where the twin-turbo ‘Maro is duking it out with one of its fiercest enemies, the legendary Ford Mustang?
The initial skirmish from the 0:54 mark against a heavily modified Shelby GT500 is a bit of a disappointment, as the Camaro narrowly loses the race. Then, from the 1:11 mark, there is a second GM vs. Ford encounter, and this time around Mills and her Golden Gorilla might have won the night if Kayla Morton had not lost control over her S197 Ford Mustang and ruffled the Camaro’s feathers a little bit. No worries, some duct tape later and the twin-turbo Chevy was hitting it with the same hard attitude at the strip…
