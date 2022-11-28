Quirky Genesis G70 Drags Mustang GT and Charger Hemi, Beats the Crap Out of Them

The luxury Korean carmaker Genesis was born out of its parent Hyundai’s desire to fight the likes of Audi, BMW, Cadillac, or Mercedes-Benz on equal footing.
For the most part, many will say it succeeded – though only if we maintain its niche-scale status. And it did that with cool models such as the G70 four-door compact executive sedan, the G80 successor of the Hyundai Genesis, the G90 sedan flagship (aka Equus), as well as a string of electrified models and crossover SUVs.
But frankly, few would have expected any of its luxury representatives to arrive at a local dragstrip (or two) looking for the quarter-mile brawl against the established pack of racers. Alas, we always say that in matters of the heart and quarter-mile shenanigans, we should always expect the unexpected. And here is a good case in point, courtesy of the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube.
The host has recently focused (its latest video embedded below was uploaded on November 26th) on a ritzy, burgundy-spec Genesis G70 that came out looking for some feisty brawls over at the Bradenton Motorsports Park and Orlando Speed World Dragway in Bradenton and Bithlo, Florida, respectively. As such, keep in mind the first two skirmishes happen in Bradenton, while the final trio takes place in Orlando.
Anyway, those initial couple of drags are great for putting the quirky Genesis G70 racer in the proper perspective, first against a little Volkswagen Golf, which gets hammered down via a 12.07s versus 13.32s result, and then against a Chrysler 300, which also gets taught a 12.22s versus 13.39s quarter-mile lesson.
Then, on with the main course, the muscle car action. So, at the 0:49 mark, a Dodge Charger 345 Hemi comes out to test the G70’s mettle and quickly finds out this is a tough luxury nut to crack, by way of a 12.04s versus 12.18s loss! Next up, from the 1:17 mark, a couple of Blue Oval representatives also come out to play – especially a contemporary Ford Mustang GT that also gets served an 11.88s versus 12.07 quarter-mile sermon!
