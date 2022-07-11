Cops Go Drag Racing, Challenge Fast Cars to Quarter Mile Duels

Bet you haven’t seen that many cop cars take on various punchy vehicles down the quarter mile, have you? Well, unless we’re talking about legal races, then the answer to that question is obviously ‘no.’
As for the video that you’re about to watch at the bottom of the page, it was shot in a legal environment. The ‘when’ part is unknown, as the clip features a number of different races, but we do know where it happened, and that is the Bandimere Speedway in Colorado.
Most of the patrol vehicles depicted on video down below have absolutely no chance of catching bad guys in a straight line on their own, as they are dead-slow compared to full-blown exotics and high-end muscle cars. However, there are some that can run the quarter-mile a bit quicker than expected, and those are not the run-of-the-mill Ford Explorers or Dodge Chargers.
Yep, we’re talking about that old-timer shown at the 2:43 mark, which looks ready to challenge just about anything to a quarter-mile duel. In that race, it went up against a Nissan GT-R, beating the hell out of it with 11.472 seconds at 115.20 mph (185.40 kph). The Godzilla was about three seconds slower, and it had an exit speed of only 83 mph (134 kph).
Staged or not, this drag race wasn’t the only exciting one, as the video that lies just one mouse-click away also shows various battles between different cop cars and go-fast vehicles. Thus, we’d recommend taking a short break from whatever you were doing and hitting the play button, as it is not every day that you get to see such vehicles going head-to-head. Oh, and after you’re done watching it, you should hit the comments area and tell us which one was your favorite. For this writer, it was obviously the one mentioned in the above paragraph.
