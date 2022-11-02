Chevy Camaro ZL1s Drag Challenger and Charger SRT Hellcats, Do They Launch Well?

The modern muscle car stage will be pretty much completely different from the 2024 model year onward. Some for the better, some for the worse, but all for the sake of having some plain old performance fun.
For example, the Dodge Charger and Challenger with ICE power will be no more past the end of 2023MY production. And Stellantis has already painted red the Charger Daytona SRT Concept for the 2022 SEMA Show and the spilling of no less than nine different EV power levels.
Meanwhile, the Blue Oval enthusiasts (and we bet that some Mopar fans, as well) are preparing to move forward with the still ICE-tastic 2024 Ford Mustang that keeps its EcoBoost and Coyote V8 credentials for at least a little while longer. As for the Chevy Camaro, that one’s fate is still in official limbo, although new rumors have resurfaced to paint a crossover EV picture past 2024.
Anyway, some people do not trouble themselves with the future and choose to live in the modern muscle car present, where 650-horsepower Chevy Camaro ZL1s and 700+ hp Dodge SRT Hellcats happily duke it out in front of an ecstatic audience. So, here is the videographer behind the Wheels channel on YouTube, who is a fan of the Mission Raceway Park and Bandimere Speedway dragstrips, and also of modern muscle cars, cooking up a feisty GM vs. Mopar compilation.
The action from MRP (Mission, British Columbia, Canada) and Thunder Mountain (sitting just outside Morrison and Lakewood, Colorado) was recently uploaded (on November 1st) but spreads over several days of racing. The compilation focuses on the Chevy Camaro ZL1 and the Dodge Charger four-door or Challenger two-door in SRT Hellcat form and is a statement of both OEM prowess and racer talent.
Frankly, given the slight power difference, all it takes is a great launch from the Hellcats or a little slip-up to turn the balance in Chevy or Dodge’s favor. Alas, it is still highly entertaining, especially since all three of them are probably living on borrowed time!
