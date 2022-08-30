2023 Chevrolet Camaro Configurator Goes Live, Base Trim Costs $25,800

The sixth-generation Camaro entered production in late 2015 for model year 2016. Chevrolet’s pony car stopped evolving after the introduction of the ZL1 in early 2016 for model year 2017, which explains the abysmal sales compared to rivals Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger.
Mustang deliveries totaled 26,244 units in the first half of 2022 in the United States of America, down 17.9 percent from the same period last year. Dodge settled for second place with no fewer than 25,682 Challengers. The Camaro? Well, it couldn’t do better than a rather worrying 11,255 units.
General Motors isn’t really incentivized to improve this fellow given that it’s reportedly going the way of the dodo, most likely in favor of a full-electric sedan. General Motors allegedly canned the seventh-generation program in June 2019, a few months after Camaro chief engineer Al Oppenheiser was tasked with heading development of the GMC Hummer EV.
The biggest of the Big Three in Detroit has also confirmed a generous investment for Lansing Grand River, the Michigan-based plant where the Camaro is currently produced. Retooling is expected to begin in 2024, but General Motors refused to detail the upcoming “plant upgrades.”
It’s pretty clear the writing is on the wall for the ‘Maro, which is why 2023 is believed to be the penultimate model year for the pony car. Now available to configure on Chevrolet.com, the Camaro retails at $25,800 excluding the $1,395 destination freight charge. That’s $800 more than last year, and guess what? Of course, there is no extra standard equipment to speak of.
The order guide attached below reveals a handful of new wheel designs, along with two new exterior hues in the guise of Sharkskin Metallic and Radiant Red Tintcoat. No fewer than eight trim levels are offered, along with four powertrain options: turbocharged 2.0-liter I4, 3.6-liter V6, 6.2-liter V8, and the supercharged small-block V8 of the range-topping ZL1.
Available with either a six-speed manual or a ten-speed automatic transmission, the force-fed mill doesn’t really cut the mustard. 650 ponies and 650 pound-foot (881 Nm) of torque is more than adequate for most peeps, but not nearly enough compared to what FoMoCo and Dodge offer with the Predator-engined Shelby GT500 and Hellcat-engined Jailbreak.
General Motors isn’t really incentivized to improve this fellow given that it’s reportedly going the way of the dodo, most likely in favor of a full-electric sedan. General Motors allegedly canned the seventh-generation program in June 2019, a few months after Camaro chief engineer Al Oppenheiser was tasked with heading development of the GMC Hummer EV.
The biggest of the Big Three in Detroit has also confirmed a generous investment for Lansing Grand River, the Michigan-based plant where the Camaro is currently produced. Retooling is expected to begin in 2024, but General Motors refused to detail the upcoming “plant upgrades.”
It’s pretty clear the writing is on the wall for the ‘Maro, which is why 2023 is believed to be the penultimate model year for the pony car. Now available to configure on Chevrolet.com, the Camaro retails at $25,800 excluding the $1,395 destination freight charge. That’s $800 more than last year, and guess what? Of course, there is no extra standard equipment to speak of.
The order guide attached below reveals a handful of new wheel designs, along with two new exterior hues in the guise of Sharkskin Metallic and Radiant Red Tintcoat. No fewer than eight trim levels are offered, along with four powertrain options: turbocharged 2.0-liter I4, 3.6-liter V6, 6.2-liter V8, and the supercharged small-block V8 of the range-topping ZL1.
Available with either a six-speed manual or a ten-speed automatic transmission, the force-fed mill doesn’t really cut the mustard. 650 ponies and 650 pound-foot (881 Nm) of torque is more than adequate for most peeps, but not nearly enough compared to what FoMoCo and Dodge offer with the Predator-engined Shelby GT500 and Hellcat-engined Jailbreak.