Environmentalists Would Freak Out to See a Drag Race Like This in Person

Our contestants of the day for the 1/4-mile drag race will go head-to-head to try and provide some sort of answer for the ol’ gasoline vs. diesel debate. On the one hand, we have a Volkswagen Golf GTI for the gasoline engine team, and on the other, a Skoda Fabia vRS for the diesel one.
These are no stock variants, with both being tuned up to the brim. First off, here's one of Europe’s very own favorites, the Golf GTI. It packs a 2.0-liter inline-four turbo engine that produces 380 hp (385 ps) with 410 lb-ft (556 NM) of torque. Some modifications it's been through include the exhaust system, downpipe, intercooler, intake and oil management system, coil packs, and gear shifter. It’s FWD with a manual six-speed transmission and weighs 3,086 lbs. (1,400 kg).
The Skoda Fabia vRS is up next, representing “Team Diesel.” It has a 1.9-liter inline-four turbo engine producing the same number of ponies as its rival, but with more torque, rated at 512 lb-ft (694 Nm). Among the modifications, we counted the turbo, injectors, camshaft, map sensor, valves and valve springs, and front mount intercooler. It also comes with a front-wheel drive system and a six-speed manual transmission, weighing in at 2,910 lbs. (1,320 kg).
The first time they went at it, they both had a great start. As a side note, the Skoda didn’t do any favors to diesel-powered cars, because it filled the track with black smoke. Environmentalists would have gone “mental,” as the brits would say, upon seeing this. As for who won, it was the GTI by a landslide. The second time around, the Fabia pulled itself together and held its own much better. Too bad it still lost, even though it was only by a hair.
I think it would be safe to say that the gasoline-engined VW Golf GTI simply... “smoked” its competition today. Even though it looks like Earth took one for the team as well.
The driver of the Skoda Fabia vRS raced to raise awarness for his little girl's condition. She was unfortunately diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1.
The Skoda Fabia vRS is up next, representing “Team Diesel.” It has a 1.9-liter inline-four turbo engine producing the same number of ponies as its rival, but with more torque, rated at 512 lb-ft (694 Nm). Among the modifications, we counted the turbo, injectors, camshaft, map sensor, valves and valve springs, and front mount intercooler. It also comes with a front-wheel drive system and a six-speed manual transmission, weighing in at 2,910 lbs. (1,320 kg).
The first time they went at it, they both had a great start. As a side note, the Skoda didn’t do any favors to diesel-powered cars, because it filled the track with black smoke. Environmentalists would have gone “mental,” as the brits would say, upon seeing this. As for who won, it was the GTI by a landslide. The second time around, the Fabia pulled itself together and held its own much better. Too bad it still lost, even though it was only by a hair.
I think it would be safe to say that the gasoline-engined VW Golf GTI simply... “smoked” its competition today. Even though it looks like Earth took one for the team as well.
The driver of the Skoda Fabia vRS raced to raise awarness for his little girl's condition. She was unfortunately diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1.