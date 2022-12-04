A Lamborghini Huracan Performante Beats a Heavily Tuned BMW X3 M, but Not by Much

Today's 1/4 mile drag strip brings us a sweet race between an amazing limited edition Lamborghini Huracan Performante and a heavily tuned BMW X3 M. Like always with these videos from the OFFICIALLY GASSED - OG YouTube channel, Jamie hosted the UK-based event. Now let's see what our warriors have in their arsenal.
First up is the superb orange Lamborghini Huracan Performante. It's a stock variant, but the Performante is no run-of-the-mill basic trim. The nameplate ran for just three years, from 2017 to 2019, and it was born out of Lamborghini's dissatisfaction with the basic Huracan version.
This special edition Lambo comes with a 5.2-liter naturally aspired V10 engine that can deliver up to 631 horsepower (640 ps) with 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque. It's AWD with a seven-speed automatic transmission and weighs 3,047 lbs. (1,382 kg).
In the German corner, we have the imposing BMW X3 M. It boasts a 3.0-liter inline six twin-turbocharged engine that can output 710 hp (720 ps). Unfortunately, no torque figures were provided for this beast. Modifications include downpipes, a performance exhaust, filters, charge pipes, a methanol injection system, along with a gearbox tune.
It weighs 4,597 lbs (2,085 kg), which means it's 1,550 lbs. (703 kg) heavier than the Lambo. To push all that weight forward is the all-wheel-drive system along with its eight-speed automatic transmission.
During the first race, the BMW was much faster off the starting line, and while the Lambo tried its best to catch up, the SUV came in the first place. On the second try, both of them pretty much started at the same time, but the tables were turned, with the Lambo finishing first. The third time around, it was basically a repeat of the second try.
So, all in all, the Lamborghini Huracan Performante won the day by two to one. However, if we take a step back and compare these two price-wise, the clear-cut winner isn't so black and white. Now, the BMW went under the hammer, sure, but the stock M package still starts at $72,900 MSRP.
Whereas the Performante that you can find only used has a starting price of $319,898, according to the company's US dealerships website. So maybe losing to a Lambo by just one or two car lengths isn't all that bad when you consider the X3 M is more than three times cheaper.
