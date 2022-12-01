The 600-HP V10 Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Could Become a Great Off-Road Drag Racer

Today, Lamborghini held a North American debut event for the Huracan Sterrato. During the presentation, the company boldly reserved bragging rights for the Sterrato as the first all-terrain super sports car. At the same time, it also represents the final addition to the Huracan lineup.
At the Miami-based Lamborghini Beach Lounge high-tier gathering, Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman, and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, welcomed long-running customers, and VIPs, along with Rouven Mohr, Chief Technical Officer, Mitja Borkert, Head of Design, and Federico Foschini, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, and of course, the media.
Leaving high society aside for a moment, let's see what this beast is capable of. The Huracan Sterrato was designed for the road, but most importantly, for off-road use. Now, I'm not talking about going into five feet of mud during that off-road use, but rather, it's meant for the owner to enjoy the pleasure of driving a Lamborghini on surfaces with less cement and more sand, gravel or dirt.
As for what lies under its hood, it packs a 5.2-liter V10 engine that can deliver up to 602 horsepower (610 ps) with 413 lb-ft (560 Nm) of torque. Furthermore, it comes with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and an electronically controlled AWD system with rear mechanical self-locking differential.
The acceleration on this thing it quite impressive as well. It can go from 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 3.4 seconds, while its top speed is 161.5 mph (260 kph). Obviously, that peak performance can't be achieved on a beach or on a dirt track. But it sure would be fun to see how well it handles itself in a no-cement drag race.
At the Sterrato debut, Lamborghini also showcased the 3T Exploro Racemax x Huracan Sterrato bike. It was made using 3T's carbon fiber technology and bears the same Verde Gea livery as the Sterrato. The bike will be made available globally via 3T distributors in early 2023.