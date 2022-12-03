Aventador SVJ Races a Kia EV6 GT That Magically Turns Into an Audi RS e-tron GT Mid-Event

"I never thought those words would ever fall out of my mouth," said Mat Watson from the "carwow" YouTube channel before he was about to race in a Kia EV6 GT against a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, on a 1/4 mile drag strip. Nonetheless, he did, but halfway through... something weird and magical happened. For some reason, the EV6 turned into an Audi RS e-tron GT.
The Kia EV6 GT comes equipped with two electric motors that can deliver up to 577 horsepower (585 ps), with 546 lb-ft (740 Nm) of torque. It sounds pretty sweet, but at the same time, because of the 77 kWh batteries, it weighs 4,685 lbs. (2,125 kg). In the United Kingdom, where this race took place, the price of this EV is £62,645, which would mean $77,000, if you believe online currency converters.
In the Italian corner, the Aventador SVJ comes equipped with a sweet 6.5-liter V12 engine that can output 759 horsepower (770 ps) with 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque. It's AWD and weighs 3,362 lbs. (1,525 kg). Price-wise, this Lambo will set you back £380,000 if you're from the UK, with the dollar equivalent being somewhere around $467,000. You could literally buy six Kia EV6 GTs and still have $5,000 worth of change.
During the first race, the EV6 GT had a great start, with the Lambo lagging behind a bit. However, the gas guzzler overtook the EV and won by a landslide. After this race, the strangest thing happened and somehow, the Kia magically transformed into an Audi RS e-tron GT.
This might have happened when Mat got out of the Kia and into the Audi, but I guess we'll never know how it actually happened. However, spec-wise, this RS e-tron GT has a total power output of 637 hp (646 ps) with 612 lb-ft (830 Nm).
During this second, but actually first race between the Lamborghini and the Audi, they both had an amazing start, and for a large part of the drag strip, they were neck and neck. But, by the end, the Aventador had won again. The second time they went at it, the Audi had a better start than its rival, but it still couldn't beat the Italian stallion. They even went a third time, but the end result was exactly the same.
All in all, the Lambo won the entire drag event, finishing the 1/4 mile in 10.9 seconds. The Kia EV6 GT did it in 11.9 seconds, and the Audi RS e-tron GT managed to score 11.2 seconds. It just goes to show that the car that costs six or four times as much as its rivals gets to brag about being one second faster in a drag race.
