Dodge Challenger Scat Pack Drags Chevy Camaro SS, It’s Close but Not Close Enough

Oh, we are surely going to miss these roaring brawls between the Chevy Camaro and Dodge Challenger. Probably even the Ford Mustang lone wolf of ICE is going to long for them, too…
Anyway, before General Motors finally sorts out what will happen with the Camaro nameplate past the 2024 model year and Dodge gives the production version of the Charger Daytona SRT Concept nine EV levels of Banshee power, there is still time. So, let us cherish yet another encounter with a couple of dying breeds.
As such, the videographer behind the Wheels channel on YouTube brings us the story of two fabled muscle car nameplates duking it out in a modern environment. The latter would be ‘The Strip,’ that cool four-lane Dragway at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada, of course.
As for the iconic muscle cars, those are the sixth-generation Chevy Camaro SS (aka Super Sport) and the third-gen Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320, if our eyes are not mistaken. So, that means the white knight with partial-black armor fighting for Team GM is packing the LT1 6.2-liter V8 engine with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed auto (we bet on the latter, on this occasion), which is good for 455 horsepower.
Meanwhile, the Plum Crazy representative of Team Mopar has a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 churning out a slightly higher stable of 485 ponies. Plus, the package has lots of drag-focused elements, making it easy to modify for NHRA events and enter it into the Stock and Super Stock classes. So, barring any driver mistake, there is a probable edge over here, right?
Well, just to make sure that nobody has the potential lane advantage, there were two skirmishes that night (the video embedded below was uploaded on November 29th), from the 0:44 and 1:37 marks. And there was also some wheelslip galore. Alas, in the end, there was just one victor – even though he/she barely edged out the other driver!
