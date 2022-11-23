autoevolution
1971 Dodge Charger Super Bee Hides Iconic 426 Hemi V8 Under Its Citron Yella Hood

The Dodge Super Bee muscle car has a remarkably interesting history, moving between Chrysler lines in a noticeably short timeframe, then also getting resurrected for a modern appearance during the late 2000s.
The original mid-size Dodge Super Bee muscle cars were only built for the 1968 through 1971 model years. Initially, this was a version of the Coronet two-door coupe and got twinned with the Plymouth Road Runner. For 1971 alone, the nameplate was actually based on the Charger platform, and during the entire 1970s, there was also a Mexican Valian Super Bee.

Now, there is no point in reminding everyone how the modern reincarnations were just mostly vintage-like attire on the Charger sedan, right? Better stick to the classics, as this 1971 Dodge Charger Super Bee residing proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors is by far a lot more interesting.

It arrives with just 67,856 miles (109,204 km) on the odometer in a spectacular Citron Yella manner, complete with a black vinyl top, a frame-off complete restoration, and a black plus maroon faux wood veneer interior. Other major highlights include the automatic transmission and – above all – the switch from the original V8 engine’s displacement of 383ci to the legendary 426ci big block Hemi V8 mill!

The Mopar High Impact color, the trim, the cockpit, all paint a classic picture of muscle car outrageousness. And even the Sun Super X tachometer is period-correct, along with the 727 TorqueFlite three-speed auto, 9.75 Dana 60 series rear differential, plus the 14-inch factory-stamped steel wheels with stainless trim and white-letter radial tires.

No one needs to know more than that, right? Well, there is also a little detail about the asking price. And even though the dealership admits this to be an older restoration, they are still dropping a massive $114,900 quotation on their online portal

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

