Dodge Hellcat Takes on the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, American Muscle Wins

As you might have already heard, the current-generation Challenger and Charger will be discontinued after the 2023 model year. Dodge currently preps an electric muscle car with the Charger nameplate, although the so-called Fratzonic chambered exhaust leaves much to be desired compared to the effortless burble of a cam-in-block lump with hemispherical heads.
Over at Cadillac, the CT5-V Blackwing can be considered a no-nonsense farewell to V8-powered sedans because General Motors will make its luxury division fully electric by 2030. In other words, everything from the XT4 crossover to the pickup-based Escalade will switch to electric power.
Sam CarLegion’s latest video uploaded to YouTube pits the Challenger SRT Hellcat against the most powerful sedan currently produced by General Motors. The four-door Charger would have been the better pick, but nevertheless, the Challenger coupe and Charger are platform siblings.
The CT5-V Blackwing, on the other hand, features the Alpha 2 platform derived from the Alpha of the Chevrolet Camaro. The Challenger SRT Hellcat is a bit heavier than the Caddy, tipping the scales at 4,436 pounds (2,012 kilograms) versus 4,123 pounds (1,870 kilograms). The HEMI-powered muscle car more than makes up for it with 717 horsepower compared to 668 horsepower, although the Cadillac has the upper hand in terms of peak torque with 659 versus 656 pound-feet (893 compated to 889 Nm).
Both feature six-speed manual transmissions, rear-wheel drive, and supercharged V8s, but the Dodge isn’t completely stock. Notice anything strange about its rear tires? As such, don’t be surprised to see the Challenger SRT Hellcat hook up that little bit better than the Blackwing.
Out of four drag races, split between two digs and two rolls, the Dodge wins three without breaking a sweat. The Cadillac takes the 50-mph (80-kph) roll by a small margin. Had the race been longer than a quarter mile, the more powerful HEMI in that Challenger SRT Hellcat would’ve had more time to properly stretch its legs. But rather than taking sides, this V8 showdown should be viewed as a celebration of good ol' American muscle.
The Challenger SRT Hellcat vs. CT5-V Blackwing video was uploaded today, and as ever, it was filmed at Sam CarLegion’s usual location in Canada.
