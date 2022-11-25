1970 Dodge W200 Power Wagon Fire Truck Makes Imperfect Look Tempting

In the American public conscience, the fascination with fire trucks runs wild, perhaps more so than in every other place on this planet. It’s unclear why that’s so, but the reality remains Americans go nuts after fire engines, firefighters, and everything related to them.
It is this fascination that drives some people to spend a lot of money to get their hands on such machines. One of these people, for instance, just bid $18,500 for a 1970 Dodge W200 Power Wagon that once served the firefighting needs of the Michigan city of Hillsdale.
It’s unclear when that happened, but the converted, red and properly marked truck is now up for grabs on the civilian market, selling on Bring a Trailer with just 19,000 miles (30,500 km) on the clock and the promise to make a collector truly happy.
Previously turquoise in color, the red machine is powered by a 383ci V8 engine, fitted with a replacement carburetor and a Flowmaster exhaust. Power is sent to the black 16.5-inch wheels wrapped in 37-inch BFGoodrich Baja T/A tires by means of a four-speed manual transmission and a dual-range transfer case.
The suspension lift the truck was gifted with makes it stand tall and proud, while the body’s design lines, coupled with the yellow markings on the doors, bring back memories of an America long gone.
On the firefighting side of things, the truck is almost butt-naked, sporting only a number of searchlights. No hoses, axes, or other specialized gear, but with enough room in the diamond plate bed to house them all.
The truck is far from being in perfect condition, and it’s probably because of these imperfections – seen mostly on the body panels – that it looks so tempting. After all, who would want to get their hands on a pristine, never-used fire truck?
The Bring a Trailer auction for this thing ends in almost 12 hours from the time of writing, so if you’re planning to beat the current bid you should hurry.
