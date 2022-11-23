Very Rare 1938 Cadillac Series 90 V16 Dons Fleetwood Convertible Coupe Coachwork

Back when Cadillac used to mean something, the crown jewel of GM produced supremely luxurious automobiles. This 1938 model year Series 90 is one of them, one of 315 units produced that year with a V16 engine.
The L-head V16 powering this Fleetwood style number 9067 convertible coupe displaces 431 cubic inches, which converts to 7.1 liters if you prefer metric units. The mammoth engine features a 135-degree V angle, nine main bearings, twin distributors, dual carburetors, and two fuel pumps. A side-valve design capable of 185 horsepower at 3,600 revolutions per minute, the colossal V16 had its generator rebuilt between 2006 and 2007.
A three-speed manual transmission is tasked with driving the rear wheels. Gifted with a steering column-mounted shifter, the gearbox was rebuilt during the same period as the generator. Currently located in Missouri, chassis number 5270150 was delivered new to a Boston dealer. Acquired by the current owner in 2005, this amazing piece of automotive history was refurbished in the 1990s while in the car of a California-based owner.
Awarded the CCA Senior National First Prize in 2007, the burgundy-finished Series 90 is rocking tan leather upholstery and a tan convertible top. Offered on dealer consignment with a copy of the build sheet, owner’s manual, and a California title, the four-wheeled antique rides on a channel beam X-frame chassis featuring a 141-inch (3,581-millimeter) wheelbase.
Originally painted Chinchilla Gray, the opulent-looking Caddy had its bumpers replated, interior carpeting replaced, and manifolds porcelainized as part of the refurbishment from 2006 to 2007. The flying goddess hood ornament serves as the latch, whereas the trunk employs a T-styled handle.
Pictured on whitewall tires mounted on body-color steelies with bright covers, the Series 90 V16 Convertible Coupe pulls to the right upon hard braking according to the selling dealer. The speedometer, which gingerly reads safety first between 50 and 60 mph (80 to 97 kph), sometimes sticks.
Style number 38-9067, as shown on the body tag, references the Fleetwood two-passenger convertible coupe coachwork, of which 10 examples were made. Not currently registered, this imposing blast from the rather distant past is currently going for a rather timid $75,000 on Bring a Trailer.
A three-speed manual transmission is tasked with driving the rear wheels. Gifted with a steering column-mounted shifter, the gearbox was rebuilt during the same period as the generator. Currently located in Missouri, chassis number 5270150 was delivered new to a Boston dealer. Acquired by the current owner in 2005, this amazing piece of automotive history was refurbished in the 1990s while in the car of a California-based owner.
Awarded the CCA Senior National First Prize in 2007, the burgundy-finished Series 90 is rocking tan leather upholstery and a tan convertible top. Offered on dealer consignment with a copy of the build sheet, owner’s manual, and a California title, the four-wheeled antique rides on a channel beam X-frame chassis featuring a 141-inch (3,581-millimeter) wheelbase.
Originally painted Chinchilla Gray, the opulent-looking Caddy had its bumpers replated, interior carpeting replaced, and manifolds porcelainized as part of the refurbishment from 2006 to 2007. The flying goddess hood ornament serves as the latch, whereas the trunk employs a T-styled handle.
Pictured on whitewall tires mounted on body-color steelies with bright covers, the Series 90 V16 Convertible Coupe pulls to the right upon hard braking according to the selling dealer. The speedometer, which gingerly reads safety first between 50 and 60 mph (80 to 97 kph), sometimes sticks.
Style number 38-9067, as shown on the body tag, references the Fleetwood two-passenger convertible coupe coachwork, of which 10 examples were made. Not currently registered, this imposing blast from the rather distant past is currently going for a rather timid $75,000 on Bring a Trailer.