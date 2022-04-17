Convertible 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Is $149,900 Well Spent

Introduced in June 2018 for the 2019 model year, the Hellcat SRT Redeye is Dodge’s most exciting V8 option after the Super Stock. Only available with an eight-speed automatic and as a coupe, the Redeye we’re covering today is a convertible with 70 miles (113 kilometers) on the odo.
Converted by Florida-based Droptop Customs, the one-owner muscle car is finished in TorRed. Beautified with bodyside decals and a white canvas top with a small rear windshield, the brawny convertible also flaunts white leather on the center console, door cards, and seats. Pictured on Matte Vapor 20-inch aluminum wheels featuring a five-spoke design, this fellow is equipped with red-painted brake calipers and an anti-slip rear diff.
The power-operated driver’s seat is joined by a four-spoke steering wheel that frames two sporty gauges and a TFT color screen that welcomes you with the Hellcat logo every time you start the car. Although the speedometer goes to 220 miles per hour (354 kilometers per hour), bear in mind that’s not possible in a bone-stock Redeye, let alone this one.
With the optional widebody kit, the most the Redeye can do is 203 miles per hour (327 kilometers per hour) according to Dodge. An eight-speed automatic produced under license from ZF Friedrichshafen is tasked with channeling the fury hiding under the hood to the rear axle. Due to 797 horsepower and 707 pound-feet (956 Nm) of torque, whoever gets to purchase this droptop is pretty certain to go through rear tires quite often.
Offered by RK Motors Charlotte with the original window sticker and manufacturer’s literature, the head-turning muscle car doesn’t come cheap. Dodge asks $76,925 for the standard-bodied Redeye whereas the North Carolina-based dealership advertises the convertible for a cool $149,900.
On a different note, it’s worth remembering that Dodge is going to cut back on V8s in favor of the Hurricane straight-six mill and electrified vehicles. A Charger-styled electric muscle car is under development, CAFE standards are getting stricter, and the twin-turbo sixer in the Jeep Grand Wagoneer L makes 510 ponies and 500 pound-feet (678 Nm). Although the HEMI V8 isn’t going the way of the dodo for the time being, its days are sadly numbered.
