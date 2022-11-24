“Sleek, Powerful” GM Design EV Ideation CGI Feels Like a Cooler Two-Door Celestiq

Not long ago, both Rolls-Royce and Cadillac rocked (almost at the same time) the rising EV establishment of the automotive industry with a couple of interesting flagships.
One might even dare to say that both the ultra-luxury British automaker and the American premium marque are fully testing the limits of EV brand power – especially in terms of pricing, with the $413k+ Spectre electro super-coupe and the $300k Celestiq five-door liftback sedan. Especially as far as the latter is concerned, the fan and critic reactions have been mixed, at best.
Many think the Cadillac Celestiq design is a bit disappointing, and also judge the gap between the $300k EV limousine and the sensible $62,990 MSRP of the 2023 Lyriq crossover SUV as being way too wide apart. But what if there was a solution down the line, and it might surprisingly come directly from General Motors Design Center’s social media page? Well, the GM Design account on Instagram recently proposed some “sleek and powerful” ideation sketches from Konnor Bartels.
Naturally, since the vehicle, presumably a battery-powered one, as there are no rear exhaust outlets, looks incredibly sporty, but still has the general allure of a liftback, some people decided it “would make a gorgeous Cadillac”, while others quickly asked if this was an “early Celestiq exploration.” Well, there is only one thing to notice – it has just two doors. So, maybe it’s a variant for a Caddy Celestiq Coupe.
And, of course, people have a dream for that as well: an El Dorado revival in EV form. So, how about this idea, GM: build this battery-powered coupe as a sibling for the Celestiq sedan and offer it at half the price, thus forming a much more sensible bridge across a trio of fully electrics with the Lyriq CUV at the base! Pretty please?
