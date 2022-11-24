CGI BMW M2 Shooting Brake Drops By to Make Hot Hatches Yellow With Envy

Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, is among the most prolific 3D pixel masters we know. So, it is only natural for some of his heart-warming projects to appear more than once in his digital library.
Fans of his life-like creations, which are always hard to distinguish from the real world, know very well this CGI expert has a few passions, which are sometimes even borderline obsessions. One would be for the sometimes little-known Chinese models (he’s been having a VW Lamando fixation lately) and another big one is for “Touring the world!”
For many, that would mean they fancy traveling to the far corners of Earth. Instead, the author means that he just loves to morph every popular model out there into a traditional station wagon or feisty Shooting Brake. And the latest ‘victim’ of lovingness is none other than BMW’s 453-hp, RWD, six-speed manual M2 compact sports car hoot.
Everything started early this month with a bright orange ‘G88’ Touring take on the Hot Hatch lifestyle that could have doubled as a Shooting Brake just as easily. Bar the angular looks, this sure felt like a nice little tribute to the age of the BMW Z4 Coupe. Maybe just to make sure no one will miss the reference; he even bundled the ‘G88’ BMW M2 Touring with a hypothetical ‘G30’ Z4 M Coupe revival.
And most folks would have called it a day, then and there. Not our virtual automotive artist, though, who then thought about gifting the BMW M3 Touring with a more affordable sibling, the digital five-door BMW M2 Touring version. Now, after a Porsche 911 Safari Shooting Brake intermezzo and some more Chinese stuff, the pixel master is back with yet another M2 Shooting Brake interpretation.
This time around, dressed in Race Yellow, this virtual M2 would surely represent the envy of real-world Hot Hatches, right? Plus, it looks quite practical from behind!
