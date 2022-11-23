Custom Chevy 3100 Bed Table Looks Like the Perfect Digital Thanksgiving Setup

This year’s national Thanksgiving holiday is mere hours away, so no wonder everyone is quite in a bit of a hurry to get all preliminaries done in time for the feast.
That is also valid across the imaginative world of the automotive industry. For example, Ford has wrapped the preparations for a traditional Detroit America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White apparition, and they are set to impress the audience with a float that’s more than 100 ft. long (over 30 meters) and has the focus on their F-150 Lightning fully electric full-size pickup truck.
But literally, everyone else is also joining the arrangements, one way or another. Even across the virtual realm, where Oscar Vargas, the digital artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, continues to dream of automotive stuff even when it is a time for celebration. Luckily, both Thanksgiving traditionalists and car enthusiasts (plus his little family) will feel just as appreciated by his latest design project.
This is because the Thanksgiving table, dishes, and turkey were laid on top of the bed of a crimson, custom Chevy 3100 pickup truck that just fades away into the brick wall. And it’s not because a careless driver got into an accident, but rather by virtual design.
By the way, notice how the modified Chevy plays the classic-modern trope like a boss, complete with LED taillights, a modified bumper, extra-wide arches, a slammed attitude, and a set of chrome polished deep-dish aftermarket wheels (plus beefy brake rotors, and red calipers!).
Naturally, people started to contribute to the setting, with some fellow pixel masters humorously claiming this is “totally unrealistic (as) the front of that Chevy truck looks like a brick wall,” while others expanded on the idea on the fly and imagined how “the front should be in the back yard and the engine bay could be the grill!”
