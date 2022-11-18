Porsche 911 Turbo Safari Shooting Brake CGI-Joins Dakar, Expands Off-Road Lineup

As expected, Porsche has finally graced the one-percenters with a head for (mild) off-road adventures with a (small) rock-crawling and (fun) dune-bashing version of 911, nicknamed the Dakar.
Of course, everyone around the world wants one – us included, which is why we built our perfect, dream 911 Dakar, but there are several big catches. Well, sure, one is small, and only the other one is humongous. This is because we are dealing with a series limited to a mere 2,500 units, and the base MSRP starts in America from no less than $222k.
Alas, we can all be pretty sure that it’s going to be a massive success. So, what if Porsche decided that its combination of 911 Carrera 4 GTS and GT3, with a penchant for traveling the roads unknown and making overlanding adventure memories needed a faster, more powerful, and even more practical sibling?
Well, Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, is back in the CGI Porsche 911 Safari rock-crawling and dune-bashing mood and got to the off-road 911 expansion strategy first, even if only in CGI. So, the pixel master is back in the Safari game, also with the usual “Touring the world!” twist of making this a practical Shooting Brake. Oh, but the engine is in the rear, remember?
This is merely wishful thinking, so ideas that defy logic are always welcomed and encouraged – what could we say otherwise to justify the existence of this hypothetical Porsche? Aside from claiming that it looks great with lots of black plastic cladding, larger rear space for luggage, and those Fuchs-style wheels shod in meaty all-terrain rubber? Not to mention there is also an aerodynamic roof rack. Or is that a pop-up tent cover?
Last but not least, note – from the hashtags – how the author decided to make his version the flagship – his unofficial 911 Safari has the heart and soul of the 992-series Turbo version, so we are dealing with the 573-hp twin-turbocharged 3.7-liter flat-six engine!
Alas, we can all be pretty sure that it’s going to be a massive success. So, what if Porsche decided that its combination of 911 Carrera 4 GTS and GT3, with a penchant for traveling the roads unknown and making overlanding adventure memories needed a faster, more powerful, and even more practical sibling?
Well, Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, is back in the CGI Porsche 911 Safari rock-crawling and dune-bashing mood and got to the off-road 911 expansion strategy first, even if only in CGI. So, the pixel master is back in the Safari game, also with the usual “Touring the world!” twist of making this a practical Shooting Brake. Oh, but the engine is in the rear, remember?
This is merely wishful thinking, so ideas that defy logic are always welcomed and encouraged – what could we say otherwise to justify the existence of this hypothetical Porsche? Aside from claiming that it looks great with lots of black plastic cladding, larger rear space for luggage, and those Fuchs-style wheels shod in meaty all-terrain rubber? Not to mention there is also an aerodynamic roof rack. Or is that a pop-up tent cover?
Last but not least, note – from the hashtags – how the author decided to make his version the flagship – his unofficial 911 Safari has the heart and soul of the 992-series Turbo version, so we are dealing with the 573-hp twin-turbocharged 3.7-liter flat-six engine!