1,200-HP Aston Martin H120X Concept Has Futuristic Looks and Old-School Powertrain

Aston Martin, the exotic British automaker with a penchant for classy grand touring cars, currently has a tremendously expanded model lineup.
Well, we said ‘tremendously’ while keeping the exotic carmaker proportions: Vantage, DB11, DBS, DBX, Valhalla, and Valkyrie. Actually, aside from a four-door sedan, they have pretty much all the corners covered, with two-door coupe and convertible options, an SUV, as well as a couple of supercars. So, how about also sporting a hypercar at the top of the roster?
The company is already pushing the top sports car envelope with the ‘base’ Valhalla mid-engine plug-in hybrid sports car that offers 937 horsepower from the pairing of a 4.0-liter Mercedes-AMG twin-turbo V8 and a couple of electric motors. Also, the Valkyrie (also known as Nebula or AM-RB 001), resides at the top as the company’s real-world flagship, complete with the bonkers 1,160-horsepower hybrid powertrain.
By the way, the latter is motivated by a 6.5-liter Aston Martin-Cosworth naturally aspirated V12 while the electric motor churns out just 162 hp. That means Valkyrie has almost 1,000 ponies of ICE power at its disposal without turbocharging! And this probably gave a lot of people reasons to dream – both in the real world and across the virtual realm.
So, meet Samar Vijay, a self-taught 13-year-old 3D automotive artist better known as cg_celestial on social media, who has decided to give Valhalla and Valkyrie a true hypercar sibling. Dubbed the Aston Martin H120X Concept, this futuristic coupe is not adhering to the sustainability revolution despite the modern design and the potential hints in the name.
Instead, the H120X is a codename for Hypercar, and 120X is a mathematical play on the 1,200-horsepower figure extracted from the same free-breathing 6.5-liter Cosworth V12 – albeit without any electric motor assistance! Classically bonkers, just like the entire concept – just read the description to see what the author imagined for the aerodynamic tricks! Cool, right?
