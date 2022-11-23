1988 Chevy Monte Carlo SS on Gold CGI Dayton's Might Render Everyone Speechless

The Chevrolet Monte Carlo two-door coupe was born as the inaugural personal luxury car sold by the General Motors brand for the 1970 model year.
It lived a classically cool A-body or G-body lifestyle during the 1970 to 1988 model years and then was reborn as a quirky-looking coupe for the final two generations, from 1995 to 1999 and 2000 to 2007. Naturally, old-school Chevy enthusiasts only have eyes for the initial quartet of iterations.
And, whether on the hot prepped tarmac of quarter-mile dragstrips or at car events around the nation, special attention is bestowed upon the fourth-generation G-body generation, which is a penchant for vintage Chevrolet styling in general and the 1980s car atmosphere, in particular. Alas, not everyone might fancy this transformation as their perfect cup of classic Chevy Monte Carlo SS tea.
Some might even turn speechless, apparently. Oddly enough, such was the case with the author of this digital build project. The virtual artist behind the “412donklife Customs” label (better known as 412donklife on social media) 3D-models exclusive “big wheel” content, and now showed some artsy Hi-riser love for a G-body Monte Carlo SS.
Yet, somehow, he was also rendered mute at the sight of this light blue example featuring a massive, bulging hood (should we take this as a hint that it’s also heavily modified, perhaps with a turbo LS V8 swap, if we may dare to dream?) and riding posh on “gold cheese ball Dayton's.” The wire-spoke wheels look humongous but somehow bode well for the light blue and gold Chevy Monte Carlo SS presentation.
Perhaps it’s just us getting used to so many Hi-Riser Montes, but this could probably snatch some awards if the CGI attention to detail (note the gold chrome, plus the matching upholstery) were somehow transformed into a real-world build project. Am I digitally right, or CGI wrong on this one?
And, whether on the hot prepped tarmac of quarter-mile dragstrips or at car events around the nation, special attention is bestowed upon the fourth-generation G-body generation, which is a penchant for vintage Chevrolet styling in general and the 1980s car atmosphere, in particular. Alas, not everyone might fancy this transformation as their perfect cup of classic Chevy Monte Carlo SS tea.
Some might even turn speechless, apparently. Oddly enough, such was the case with the author of this digital build project. The virtual artist behind the “412donklife Customs” label (better known as 412donklife on social media) 3D-models exclusive “big wheel” content, and now showed some artsy Hi-riser love for a G-body Monte Carlo SS.
Yet, somehow, he was also rendered mute at the sight of this light blue example featuring a massive, bulging hood (should we take this as a hint that it’s also heavily modified, perhaps with a turbo LS V8 swap, if we may dare to dream?) and riding posh on “gold cheese ball Dayton's.” The wire-spoke wheels look humongous but somehow bode well for the light blue and gold Chevy Monte Carlo SS presentation.
Perhaps it’s just us getting used to so many Hi-Riser Montes, but this could probably snatch some awards if the CGI attention to detail (note the gold chrome, plus the matching upholstery) were somehow transformed into a real-world build project. Am I digitally right, or CGI wrong on this one?