Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing on Forgiato 32s Doesn’t Feel Blue About Digital Scandals

General Motors has an interesting way of thinking, and sometimes it feels as if the company has two leading sides of a single overarching mind that simply do not communicate with each other.
On one side there are some major efforts to alleviate sustainability concerns, with lots of 2024 model-year EVs from Chevrolet, GMC, and even a flagship Cadillac sedan. On the other side are the ICE models, and among them, we can still throw a punch in a 650-hp Chevy Camaro ZL1 or a cool bunch of Cadillacs, including the 682-horsepower Escalade-V behemoth.
But the company also makes some passenger cars that may act as a last hurrah not just for the ICE performance models but possibly for the entire four-door segment, if the crossover, SUV, and truck world keeps pushing them past the edge of the precipice. And a good example would be the great-looking 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, which sings a swan song to the tune of its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine that’s good for 668 hp and 659 lb-ft (893 Nm) of twisting torque.
Since these are the last remnants of the ICE-powered V-Series age at Cadillac, alongside the CT4-V Blackwing and Escalade-V, no wonder they have become collectibles. Alas, some people have no respect for tradition – or at least do not care how high they need to be to stand out in their crowds.
Well, no worries, at least this is all merely wishful thinking. As such, meet the virtual artist behind the “412donklife Customs” label (better known as 412donklife on social media), who shows artsy Hi-riser love for the high-performance sedan while also reminding everyone (especially detractors) “this page is for big rim content and donks!”
So, he is back in business as usual, now in blue with a Caddy CT5-V Blackwing riding on humongous, “super-outrageous” 32-inch Forgiato aftermarket wheels. By the way, he is not discriminate against EVs, and you’ll notice in the second post embedded below the pixel master also played the Hi-Riser trope on the upcoming ‘2025 Dodge Charger Daytona SRT’ with the Banshee electric powertrain!
