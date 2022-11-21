Chubby McLaren SUV Design Proposal Feels Like a Bloated Subcompact Crossover

One major reason why ultra-luxury super-SUVs have become so enticing for the one percenter is that each model seems to cater to specific needs.
The initiator of the fresh niche, Bentley’s Bentayga, had the quirky styling good for someone who would travel with the hound dogs to a posh picnic or fishing location in the woods. The Lambo Urus was edgy and sporty to the point of mesmerizing any ritzy customers with a penchant for geometry. And the Rolls-Royce Cullinan had the coach doors plus a hulking stance adept for the most intimate mall crawling dreams, just to name a few.
Meanwhile, others attempted to hit the sweet spot with the same ease but failed to make an impact across the fashionable establishment. One such big footnote might soon be made by the apparently attractive Aston Martin DBX – which has seemingly been left out in the cold by affluent SUV buyers even after the introduction of the feisty DBX707.
Alas, the ultra-luxury super-SUV segment is way too enticing for other exotic brands to stand apart. One such make that is seemingly hinting at the upcoming desire to join the party is McLaren. Its new chief executive officer is more than willing to engage with different types of customers, and stuff like a Tesla Model S-rivaling electric sedan or an SUV flagship are now on the company’s to-do list.
Naturally, that has made automotive virtual artists keen to portray the vision of a McLaren SUV across the digital realm. The most recent example comes from the pixel master acting from the covers of the automotive.diffusion account on social media. This CGI expert is new to the digital car game but still tries to make an impact with the portrayal of a fast McLaren SUV.
Unfortunately, the design leaves much to be desired – to me, it even feels like a subcompact crossover (such as the Ford Puma) was simply bloated to mid-size CGI proportions and the front plus rear got a quick redesign in the same vein as the current McLaren sports cars. For me, this is a definite no-no, sorry!
Meanwhile, others attempted to hit the sweet spot with the same ease but failed to make an impact across the fashionable establishment. One such big footnote might soon be made by the apparently attractive Aston Martin DBX – which has seemingly been left out in the cold by affluent SUV buyers even after the introduction of the feisty DBX707.
Alas, the ultra-luxury super-SUV segment is way too enticing for other exotic brands to stand apart. One such make that is seemingly hinting at the upcoming desire to join the party is McLaren. Its new chief executive officer is more than willing to engage with different types of customers, and stuff like a Tesla Model S-rivaling electric sedan or an SUV flagship are now on the company’s to-do list.
Naturally, that has made automotive virtual artists keen to portray the vision of a McLaren SUV across the digital realm. The most recent example comes from the pixel master acting from the covers of the automotive.diffusion account on social media. This CGI expert is new to the digital car game but still tries to make an impact with the portrayal of a fast McLaren SUV.
Unfortunately, the design leaves much to be desired – to me, it even feels like a subcompact crossover (such as the Ford Puma) was simply bloated to mid-size CGI proportions and the front plus rear got a quick redesign in the same vein as the current McLaren sports cars. For me, this is a definite no-no, sorry!