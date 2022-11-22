Datsun Restomod Makes Compelling Digital Case for Going Retro Instead of 2023 Z

There is no denying, the 2023 Nissan Z has a deep well of untapped modification potential even some good months after its introduction. Both in the real world, as well as across the virtual realm.
But here is the thing. People might love the seventh iteration of the Z series for its casually retro styling, its 3.0-liter VR30DDTT twin-turbo V6 engine good for 400 hp, and its option to play with a six-speed manual or nine-speed auto. But there is a long way from now before it carries the weight of the historic importance of its predecessors.
Especially the earlier Datsun iterations (240Z, 260Z, 280Z, 280ZX), which were also known as the Nissan Fairlady Z at home in Japan before getting promoted into the Nissan fold with the advent of the third generation. All of them, indiscriminately, built a massive cult following among sports car fans in general and JDM-style enthusiasts, in particular. Save for the 2023MY, which still has lots to prove before getting a place in the Z car pantheon.
But most would say it is slowly and steadily getting there. So, a conundrum arises for people who love both the cool style of the classic Datsun as well as the modern panache of the 2023 Nissan Z. “The older Datsun or the very latest Z? Tough one,” says someone. Well, that would be the famed London, UK-based virtual artist Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media, who has decided to return to his traditional sports car comfort zone with a Z twist.
And he quickly found the middle ground by way of creating a custom restomod kit for the classic Datsun Z. It carries all the weight of decades of aftermarket ideas, arriving complete with modern LED lights in the old housings, a thoroughly slammed attitude, a massive widebody atmosphere, louvers, a feisty dual exhaust setup, as well as staggered front and rear wheels and tires. Cool, right?
