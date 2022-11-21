Shrunken, Three-Door Toyota Prius Provides GR Fans With a Sustainable CF Alternative

Over in America, Nissan has a bunch of novelties (2023 Armada, Z), and Honda just seems completely unable to stop the model introduction floodgates. So, Toyota needed to take immediate action.
Both in the real world as well as across the virtual realm, as it turns out. The former is represented by new arrivals such as the 2022 LA Auto Show bZ compact EV concept and, of course, by the official reveal of the all-new, fifth-generation Toyota Prius, aka the ‘Hybrid Reborn’ with 193-hp HEV and 220-hp PHEV (Prime) versions.
Well, the iconic, electrified liftback has quickly become the darling of various digital automotive masters and many of them had the idea of mixing the OEM looks with hypothetical Gazoo Racing sporty traits. Some of them even thought about morphing the compact HEV into a Coupe, while a few decided that it would be best to feature all these traits bundled together. No worries, there are more upgrades possible, at least as far as unofficial Toyota GR Prius Coupe ideas are concerned.
For example, the virtual automotive designer better known as a.c.g_design on social media tries to imagine what it would be like if Toyota shrunk the new Prius to a three-door form, added the GR goodies, and then also opted for a few aftermarket-style expansion packs. As such, this is going to be hard to get topped by other pixel masters going forward.
So, the yellow OEM Prius PHEV dropped a pair of doors, got its wheelbase reduced to fit the three-door proportions, dressed up with Gazoo Racing attire, and then also went to the local aftermarket shop to get some contrasting carbon fiber garments (hood, skirts, wing, etc.). Well, this might be well worth casting a vote to see if it deserves our CGI hall pass or not, right?
Well, the iconic, electrified liftback has quickly become the darling of various digital automotive masters and many of them had the idea of mixing the OEM looks with hypothetical Gazoo Racing sporty traits. Some of them even thought about morphing the compact HEV into a Coupe, while a few decided that it would be best to feature all these traits bundled together. No worries, there are more upgrades possible, at least as far as unofficial Toyota GR Prius Coupe ideas are concerned.
For example, the virtual automotive designer better known as a.c.g_design on social media tries to imagine what it would be like if Toyota shrunk the new Prius to a three-door form, added the GR goodies, and then also opted for a few aftermarket-style expansion packs. As such, this is going to be hard to get topped by other pixel masters going forward.
So, the yellow OEM Prius PHEV dropped a pair of doors, got its wheelbase reduced to fit the three-door proportions, dressed up with Gazoo Racing attire, and then also went to the local aftermarket shop to get some contrasting carbon fiber garments (hood, skirts, wing, etc.). Well, this might be well worth casting a vote to see if it deserves our CGI hall pass or not, right?