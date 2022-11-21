autoevolution
Feature: 2022 LA Auto Show
Toyota GR Prius Coupe Feels Like One Big Virtual Step Beyond a Simple Aftermarket Kit

November looks great for the automotive industry, even though it’s just a step away from the dreary days of winter. Luckily, there’s the 2022 LA Auto Show and a ‘Hybrid Reborn’ to keep us company.
Toyota GR Prius Coupe rendering by TheSketchMonkey 9 photos
The California event is currently in full swing and will daze or amaze until Monday, November 28th. Meanwhile, electrified Toyota fans also have their compass set on the all-new, fifth-generation Prius, now dubbed by the Japanese automaker as the ‘Hybrid Reborn.’ And everyone is chipping in with their opinions, both in the real world as well as across the virtual realm.

For example, Marouane Bembli, the virtual artist better known as TheSketchMonkey on YouTube, seems to only have positive thoughts about the new iteration, which “doesn’t just get a much sleeker styling, its performance is bumped significantly as well.” As such, now with 193 (HEV) or 220 hp (PHEV) on tap, there is one logical CGI direction: the feisty GR Prius morphing. With just two doors!

Naturally, the pixel master presents all that in his latest behind-the-scenes making of video (embedded below). But we can also ask a quick question, courtesy of his fellow CGI expert Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media. Do we really need to hope for Toyota’s unlikely decision to give it the full Gazoo Racing treatment (plus drop a couple of doors) when a digital aftermarket kit is easier to imagine, and even cheaper if also done in the real world?

Well, as we ruminate upon the thoughts of the need for a GR Prius or the simpler aftermarket approach, let us also remember that some markets are not even going to receive the ‘milder’ HEV treatment, such as Europe. So, over there, a 220-hp Prius PHEV (Prime in North America) could very well be more than enough, even without any modifications whatsoever.

