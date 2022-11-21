Digitally Stout Toyota Hilux Nabs Restomod Honors With Bagged and Rear-Engine Spice

Toyota’s love affair with SUVs and trucks is almost as old as its relationship with passenger cars. And that makes it a big target for enthusiast passion – both in the real world and across the virtual realm.
Think of the iconic Land Cruiser series when it comes to off-roaders or the Stout and Hilux nameplates when seeking some truck legends, and you’re already off to a great start. Speaking of the latter two’s intertwined history, the Stout light truck was conceived between 1954 and 1989, built a dedicated cult following, and is now mulled by the rumor mill for a cool, Maverick and Santa Cruz-fighting comeback.
The Toyota Hilux, meanwhile, has been around since early 1968 and continues to live a fruitful pickup truck life even after going strong with eight generations under its banner. As such, those who are more into older pickup trucks rather than newer ones can also easily select an early iteration, such as the original N10 or its N20 successor, to fulfill their restomod pickup truck dreams.
And no worries, there is always a helping hand from the digital realm when it comes to producing wacky build project ideas. Here’s one, courtesy of London, UK-based virtual artist Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media. He continues to go out of his usual sports car comfort zone with this ‘old’ truck after reimagining the Land Rover Defender as a slammed drift of dragstrip monster.
Now, his CGI take on the classic Toyota Hilux is clearly wishful thinking. But, as always, the digital attention to detail is quite intoxicating. And we mean that most positively, given the “simple” yet uplifting custom widebody kit, the bagged attitude on Rotiform Aerodiscs, the stylish LED lights treatment, or the ‘little’ powertrain detail.
Oh, did we forget to mention this crazy, yellow-mustard Toyota Hilux restomod also sports a rear-mounted V8 swap?
